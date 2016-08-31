Green White Green

Abba Makama. Nigeria. 102 min. Rating: NNNN

Four young would-be artists try to raise a flag for their generation in this scrappy, clever and boisterously funny debut by Makama.

Opening with a satirical voice-over describing Nigeria as a problematic place - "the embodiment of an enigma" - the film quickly introduces us to the nation's new hope - college-ready kids whose influences range from Nollywood to the Kardashians.

They loiter and banter in rambling sentences, cooking up half-baked ideas until they set about making a short film on the fly. You'll see flashes of Spike Lee and Kevin Smith, but also a fresh new voice demanding to be heard.