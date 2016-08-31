MEAN DREAMS

SPEC D: Nathan Morlando. Canada. 104 min. Sep 13, 6 pm, Ryerson; Sep 14, 10 pm, Scotiabank 1. Rating: NNNN

The story - a forbidden romance between two teens in a small town - is not new, but Morlando (Edwin Boyd - Citizen Gangster) and his excellent cast give it great energy, cranking up the tension to unbearable levels.

Jonas (Josh Wiggins) lives on his father's farm with his severely depressed mother. When Casey (Sophie Nélisse of Monsieur Lazhar) moves into the property next door, they strike up a friendship, against the wishes of her violent cop father (a terrifying Bill Paxton). Corrupt police chief Colm Feore is no help.

Aided by his fresh and engaging young actors, Morlando is turning into a master of mood. And credit Steve Cosens with making the fields and forests look spectacular.