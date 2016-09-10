SPEC D: Adam Smith. UK. 94 min. Sep 9, 10 pm, Princess Of Wales; Sep 10, 11:45 am, Hot Docs Cinema. Rating: NNN

At this point we should just accept that Michael Fassbender can play anything. In Trespass Against Us, he turns up his charisma and blunts his native intelligence, and the mixture works remarkably well.

Fassbender’s Chad has grown up living rough in England, working as a thief and a getaway driver for his loutish father (Brendan Gleeson). He’s just starting to realize that he doesn’t want his own kid to have the same life, but his attempts to get out risk triggering his father’s wrath.

It’s worth watching just to see Fassbender and Gleeson share the screen: though they look and sound nothing alike, they’re remarkably convincing as father and son, creating a bond through shared rhythms and flickers of intimidation.

Their commitment keeps the film going as director Smith and screenwriter Alastair Siddons send it fishtailing between light caper material and more serious character study. If it could just be one thing, it’d be great.