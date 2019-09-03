TIFF review: Murmur

× Expand Murmur, TIFF 2019

MURMUR DISC D: Heather Young. Canada. 84 min. Rating: NNNN

The quietly shattering first feature from East Coast writer/director Young is a character study of an older woman named Donna (Shan MacDonald) spiraling into self-destructive behaviour when she’s given a job at an animal shelter as part of a probationary agreement for an unspecified alcohol-related offence.

Donna bonds with a sickly older dog and decides to bring him home… but one pet isn’t enough.

If you’ve ever had to deal with a sick pet, Murmur will be a rough watch. The film is unflinching in its depiction of animal medicine, weaving footage of actual veterinary surgery into its fictional material – and MacDonald, a non-professional actor making a devastating debut, lets us feel every moment of Donna’s empathy for the creatures in her care.

In sharp, spare images and a handful of one-sided conversations, Young shows us the despair her protagonist carries but can’t articulate to anyone who might be able to help.