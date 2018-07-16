MorMor proves he could be one of Toronto's hottest exports on Heaven’s Only Wishful

Rating: NNNN

Perhaps it’s because Toronto is spilling over with too much talent right now that a standout vocalist and producer like MorMor has managed to fly under the radar at home, but at least he’s being appreciated everywhere else.

MorMor – aka Seth Nyquist – has spent the past few years focusing on music since he dropped out of Ryerson University. His 2015 debut EP, Live For Nothing, went mostly unnoticed. But in February his track Heaven’s Only Wishful raised eyebrows and earn him glowing reviews and profiles internationally.

His latest EP might be a small sample size, but it makes a quick and compelling statement that MorMor should be hailed as one of our city’s hottest new exports.

It sounds like he’s been studying the work of Dev Hynes, How To Dress Well and even local heroes Rhye, but Nyquist has chops of his own, both as a producer and vocalist.

The mid-tempo Heaven’s Only Wishful may be relatively lo-fi, with rudimentary drum pad rhythms and synth strokes, but Nyquist makes the most of it, allowing his silky vocals to steer it until a scratchy guitar solo and an impassioned cry coalesce for a surprise climax.

The rest of the EP aims to showcase Nyquist’s versatile pipes. His voice becomes a quivering falsetto on the doomed sentiment of Lost and then soars over a rolling 808 beat; on Whatever Comes To Mind, he delivers a show-stopping, soulful performance overtop a laid-back structure Mac DeMarco would gladly pinch; and he directs the psyched-out, Tame Impala-esque closer, Find Colour, with the airiest of commands.

Of all the five tracks, it’s Waiting On The Warmth that best demonstrates his hit-making potential. The massive, radio-friendly chorus, punchy rhythm and nu-disco coda set up Nyquist’s fall into a feverish state. If he can keep writing with such warmth and tenacity, we will be hearing more and more about MorMor.

Top Track: Waiting On The Warmth

