How Céline Dion influenced How To Dress Well's new album, Care

HOW TO DRESS WELL with EX REYES at the Mod Club (722 College), Wednesday (September 28), doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com.

Since he began recording under the name How to Dress Well in 2009, Tom Krell has gone from an upstart recording cloudy R&B tracks in his bedroom to a complete artist making sincere, inventive, studio-built pop music.

On his fabulous new album, Care (Weird World/Domino), the Chicago-based singer/songwriter/producer channels an unlikely source for inspiration. Krell has admitted that one of his biggest musi­cal heroes is Janet Jackson, whose ­Velvet Rope was the impetus for his 2012 album, Total Loss.

But on Care, he looked north of the border to a musician he felt had the disposition he hoped to adopt. He found that in Céline Dion.

“Her template in terms of a lot of sonics, vocal manoeuvring and ar­range­ments is a huge backbone of this record,” Krell says. “You can compare Céline’s On Ne Change Pas with a lot of stuff that is ‘popping’ right now, whe­ther it’s the new James Blake or Halsey or Kanye.”

It might seem surprising for a criti­cally acclaimed artist like How to Dress Well to praise a schmaltz peddler like Dion, but Care packs exactly the kind of mighty choruses, effusive lyrics and imposing production that’s made Dion a huge star over the years. Even more than her music, Krell loves that she just doesn’t seem to give a fuck about ­being cool.

“You know when you watch the video for That’s The Way It Is and she’s just sitting on a conference chair in a bomb-ass T.J. Maxx outfit?” Krell asks. “And she does the Céline Dion arm thing? She has zero interest in being cool. And it’s so cool.

“Céline is thinking about something more real than just art or commerce. When [in On Ne Change Pas] she sings, ‘Une toute petite fille’ at the end – ‘To all the little girls’ – she still thinks there’s something more important in music than being cool, and that’s changing lives,” he laughs. “And I love it. For whatever reason, that is the ­concept of music that got imprinted on me.”

Krell has taken the long road to get to an album like Care, but this kind of direct, expressive music has always been his endgame. As he’s learned from Dion, appearing cool isn’t the goal; bringing pleasure to his fans is.

“I’ve always been earnest as fuck. It might be a little more advantageous to be cooler and have your guard up, but I’ve never been compelled by that,” he says. “[Pleasing fans] wasn’t always the number-one thing for me, but it hit me after being on tour so much.

“These people who support me all over the world are giving me so much pleasure. They’re giving me such a profound feeling of real, cosmic orientation, and that’s such an insane gift to give.”

How to Dress Well’s Care isn’t wholly the work of an artist listening to the complete works of Céline Dion. We asked Tom Krell to give us a taste of what he was listening to while working on the album. Here’s the five-song playlist he compiled for us.

Palmistry: Sip

This is my favourite song of the year. It’s such a perfect pop song. It’s rigorously simple. When the pre-chorus comes in, it goes almost completely a cappella. And the chorus feels like it slams, but it’s still just nothing. It’s so minimal and tempered. I just love his voice so much.

Rihanna: Get It Over With

I’m really obsessed with this one song from her Unapologetic record. It was on my pre-show playlist for the last four years or something. She wrote it with James Fauntleroy, and it’s a super-soulful, really direct song. I think it was the turning point in Rihanna’s career when she decided she wanted to do art and not just pop.

Arthur Russell: Tower Of Meaning

Such a beautiful song. Melodically it directly inspired a song on my record. (You’ll be able to tell really easily.) All the songs I’ve picked, you understand what’s happening as you listen to them. They move and repeat, but in very special ways. Obviously, Russell was a completely certified genius. I might be the only person I know who goes hard for his cello stuff over everything else he’s done. I really go in on his more ambient, orchestral phases. First Thought Best Thought is my favourite album of his.

Frankie Cosmos: Embody

I love her, and I think lyrically this is the closest thing to my spirituality. It’s basically a religious text in my mind. The song starts with a refrain: “Some day in bravery I’ll embody all the grace and lightness.” And then she goes on to describe different scenarios of that axiom, like falling in love with someone, and seeing her friends become friends with her other friends. It’s such a beautiful thing to cherish. I love it. I’m completely moved every time I listen to it.

Ian Isiah: Freak U Down

I would go out on a limb and say it’s my favourite R&B song of the last three years. It’s extremely simple and super-direct, almost to the point of being dumb. The chorus is “I wanna freak u down,” and the verse “I tried to call you yesterday but you declined my name / you play too many games.” But something in the delivery and the abstractness and slight weirdness of the production keeps it from being a banger. I think that gives it this emotional and powerful payload. In my head I always think of the end as being way more anthemic, but then on paper it’s just so extremely simple.

music@nowtoronto.com | @yasdnilmac