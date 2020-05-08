Are "fan pods" the future of concerts?

× Expand Maria Jose Govea MorMor played within a pod at last year's Red Bull Music Festival in Toronto – though not for social distancing reasons.

It's going to be quite awhile before concerts happen in Toronto again, but in some parts of the United States, where COVID-19 restrictions are being loosened, live music is already seeing a tentative return.

On May 15, concert promoter behemoth Live Nation will put on its first post-quarantine show – the first non-livestream concert in North America in close to two months – in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Country-rock singer Travis McCready, frontman of the band Bishop Gunn, will play a solo acoustic show at the venue Temple Live.

The venue's website lists its extensive COVID-19 operating protocol for the show. The venue will operate at 20 per cent capacity, from 1,100 to 229. The space will have one-way walkways, the venue will be sanitized via "fog sprayers," soap and paper towel dispensers will be no-touch, masks will be available for purchase and every attendee will have their temperature taken when entering the venue. Food and drink will all be prepackaged or have lids.

Most intriguingly and most reminiscent of the dystopia Love Is Blind predicted just months ago, Ticketmaster says attendees will be separated into “fan pods,” rows of two to 12 tickets sold in groups at least six feet apart.

A request to Live Nation Ontario from NOW wasn't immediately answered, but given the promoter's huge presence in the market it's safe to assume this could be a glimpse into the near future of live music.

@trapunski