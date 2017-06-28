OVO Fest 2017 is a go

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Drake Drake at OVO Fest 2016 at the Air Canada Centre.

It was looking like OVO Fest might not happen this year. Last year's edition was folded into Drake's Summer Sixteen tour, which moved it to the Air Canada Centre, and it's been radio silence since then regarding a 2017 date.

But Live Nation announced last night that the eighth edition of Drake's summer blowout is, indeed, a go – and it's returning to the much more fun Budweiser Stage locale (formerly Molson Amphitheatre). So far there's just an August 7 date.

No major surprises in the lineup: Drake headlines and all of his label's hottest acts – Roy Woods, recent Manifesto headliners Majid Jordan and NOW cover stars dvsn and Partynextdoor – open.

But it's, of course, the surprise guests who put the "O" in OVO Fest. Here's hoping plenty of women are among them because this is one completely all-dude lineup.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (June 29). $65-$225. ticketmaster.ca.

carlag@nowtoronto.com | @carlagillis