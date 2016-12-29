The Jam Factory is opening again in 2017

× Expand Courtesy of Kris Light/The Jam Factory The Jam Factory's contractor says this will all be cleaned up in time for Mardi Gras.

The Jam Factory, a sprawling event space that overlooks the Don Valley Parkway, closed to make way for shared office space. But when that project got delayed, Kris Light and Shannon Refvik decided to pitch the building's owners on re-opening the 3,000 square-foot space again for events.

The pitch was accepted, and now after some heavy-duty renovations, it's re-opening close to the end of February – just in time for Mardi Gras.

"We're going to launch with a Mardi Gras party," Light, head of relations and revelry, says. "We have a lot of connections with New Orleans-style jazz bands so we're going to launch with that."

Once the old Sherriff Jam Co. Factory, the space evolved to host events like Feast in the East, the monthly east end music series, workshops and community get-togethers. Light says the space will host similar kinds of events again, along with weddings, movie screenings and the room will even be offered up for short-term rehearsal or studio space. And because Refvik and Light are both dance instructors, there will be a lot of dancing, too.

Some might remember the bathrooms, which were questionable at best. They're getting a complete overhaul. The space will feel bigger, with a stage at the east side of the room, access to a prep kitchen and a bar running along the north side. An Art Deco-inspired mural has been commissioned to decorate the space.

Stay tuned for more info about the grand re-opening!

Find out more here.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat