The Vaselines, Charlotte Cardin to play Venus Fest 2019

Venus Fest is returning for its third year with a three-day lineup at the Opera House that includes headliners Montreal bilingual pop artist Charlotte Cardin, Scottish indie rock icons the Vaselines and New York-based Canadian artist Tei Shi. There’s also a stacked collection of locals, including songwriters the Weather Station, Fiver and Dorothea Paas, plus Filipina rapper Han Han, Inuk pop exploder Riit and Too Attached (the duo of Vivek Shraya and her sibling Shamik Bilgi).

Like last year and the year before, women and non-binary artists comprise the lineup and the behind-the-scenes team. At a time when the industry is slowly crawling toward gender parity at music festivals, equity has been baked into Venus Fest’s mission from the start.

“Venus Fest is held by a team that understands the need for this festival, from a personal standpoint. We are making decisions that account for, and correct, our history and experience,” says founder Aerin Fogel. “Our industry will remain fractured until every music organization is working with underrepresented people who have the wisdom that comes from that deeply personal place.”

Each night also includes art installations and live visuals, while panels cover subjects like wellness for artists, DIY demos and songwriting for youth.

Check out the full schedule and list of programming below:

Friday September 20, 19+

The Vaselines

The Weather Station

Fiver

Dorothea Paas

Live visuals by Chanteclair

Installation by Camille Jodoin-Eng

Saturday September 21, 19+

Tei Shi

Han Han

Riit

Too Attached

Live visuals by blackpowerbarbie

Installation by Camille Jodoin-Eng

Sunday September 22, All Ages

Charlotte Cardin

TRP.P

Nice Hands

Amaka Queenette

Live visuals by Vanessa Rieger

Installation by Camille Jodoin-Eng

WORKSHOPS / PANELS:

Saturday September 21, 19+

DIY Demos (Masterclass)

Co-presented with Women In Music Canada

A technical workshop instructing artists on the basics of building their own demos at home. Geared towards developing women and non-binary artists.

No previous experience necessary.

Pre-registration required. Subject to capacity.

Wellness for Artists (panel) w/ WIMC

A discussion on mental and emotional health for artists, accessibility, self care, and wellness.

Free

Sunday September 22, 18 and under

Songwriting For Youth (workshop)

Co-presented with Women In Music Canada

A songwriting workshop for girls, non-binary, and transgender youth 18 and under.

No previous experience necessary.

With Girls Rock Camp facilitators.

Pre-registration required.

Parents and caregivers welcome to accompany young children, does not require extra registration. Subject to capacity.

Project Management (panel) w / WIMC

A solution based discussion on distribution, digital marketing, and managing a new release for artists.

Free

TICKET INFO:

Single nights $25 +HST and service fees

Wristbands $55 +

Early bird single nights $19 +

Early bird wristbands $45 +

Kick-off party $10 + or free with wristband

Workshops – free- subject to capacity

September 20-22 at the Opera House (735 Queen East). $25 per night, wristband $55. venusfest.net.

