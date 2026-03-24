What we know about the two Canadian pilots identified in the New York crash

What to know Two Canadian pilots, Antoine Forest of Quebec and Mackenzie Gunther, have been identified as the victims of a deadly runway collision in New York.

The Air Canada Express flight, operated by Jazz Aviation, struck an emergency vehicle shortly after landing from Montreal Sunday night.

The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members; more than 40 people were hospitalized, some with serious injuries.

Air traffic control audio suggests possible human error, and a joint Canada–U.S. investigation is underway.

Two Canadian pilots killed after a passenger plane collided with a firetruck in New York on Sunday night have been identified.

According to multiple media reports, the victims are Antoine Forest of Coteau-du-Lac, Que., and Mackenzie Gunther.

Forest was identified by family members, including his great-aunt, who spoke to the Toronto Star. Gunther, an alumnus of Seneca Polytechnic’s Aviation Technology program, was identified in a statement issued by the school.

Seneca said Gunther joined Jazz Aviation immediately after graduating in 2023, launching his professional flying career. The school also confirmed that Forest was serving as the flight’s first officer.

“To honour the memory of Mr. Gunther, flags at Seneca’s campuses will be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday, March 24,” the statement said.

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Authorities say Air Canada Express Flight AC8646, operated by Jazz Aviation, had just arrived from Montreal when it struck an emergency vehicle shortly after landing at around 11:40 p.m.

The aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members at the time of the collision. More than 40 people were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries as of Monday.

In the aftermath of the crash, air traffic control audio has surfaced, offering insight into the moments leading up to the collision.

In the recording, a controller can be heard repeatedly telling the emergency vehicle to “stop” after initially clearing it onto an active runway. Following the crash, the controller says, “I messed up.”

An investigation is expected to be conducted by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada alongside the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.