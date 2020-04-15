Coronavirus updates: Trudeau relaxes CERB criteria for contract workers; Ontario has more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases

× Expand Nick Lachance coronavirus playground A child rides a bike through a park as caution tape keeps children away from a rope swing on April 8, 2020.

As of 4 pm on April 14, there are 8,447 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

3,902 cases have been resolved in the province and 385 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 14, there are 2,543 cases in Toronto and 115 people have died.

1:17 pm Province to boost testing in long-term care homes

Over next 48 hours, the province will roll out more aggressive testing, screening and surveillance measures in long-term care homes. Ontario's minister of long-term care Merrilee Fullerton announced today that testing will be enhanced in long-term care homes. Symptomatic staff and residents and asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases will be screened. Asymptomatic staff and residents in select homes will also be tested for COVID-19.

Hospital and home-care workers will also be redeployed into long-term care homes, she added.

Last night, the province issued an emergency order limiting the number of sites long-term care workers can work in.

11:23 pm Trudeau relaxes criteria for CERB to include contract workers and artists

People earning $1,000 per month or less, seasonal workers with no prospects and people who have run out of Employment Insurance (EI) can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), prime minister Justin Trudeau said today.

"Many other people were not eligible and yet they still need help," he said. "Today, we will be relaxing the criteria to allow even more Canadians to benefit from it."

The "wage boost" will help people doing contract or gig work.

Trudeau acknowledged that the government has heard from artists and creators, who have reached out to the government to ask that copyright for their work before the crisis not make them ineligible for the CERB. "They bring sunshine into our daily lives," he said of Canadian artists.

As he did yesterday, Trudeau said more news for post-secondary students and small businesses asking for commercial rent relief will be forthcoming this week.

10:52 am Ontario has more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has passed the 8,000 mark. On Wednesday, public health officials reported that there are 8,447, an increase of 494 – or 6.2 per cent – over the previous day.

The number of resolved cases in the province is 3,902 and 385 people have died. There are 795 patients in hospital, with 254 in intensive care and 188 on ventilators.

The total number of tests completed in Ontario is 119,092 and 4,429 cases are under investigation.

As the province ramps up testing, the daily numbers are starting to include the numbers of tests completed on the previous day. On Tuesday, 6,010 tests were completed in Ontario.

There are also 98 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes.

9:11 am Ontario to unveil long-term care home plans

Ontario premier Doug Ford will announce news measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province's long-term care homes. The sector has been hit hard by the virus, with 93 outbreaks in Ontario care homes.

Ford, along with minister of long-term care Merrilee Fullerton and health minister Christine Elliott, are expected to detail increased testing and infection control measures. The premier said yesterday the province will also issue an emergency order to prevent workers from working in more than one home in order to prevent spread between facilities.

9 am Canada has over 27,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 27,063 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 903 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

