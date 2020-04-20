Coronavirus updates: Ontario to share latest COVID-19 projections today

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus Toronto , April 14, 2020.

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 18, there are 10,578 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

5,209 cases have been resolved in the province and 533 people have died.

As of April 19, there are 3,546 cases in Toronto and 173 people have died.

10:42 am 18 residents dead at Salvation Army-run long-term care home

The Salvation Army has reported an outbreak at a long-term care home in midtown.

At Meighen Health Centre, 50 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 20. Another 18 residents have died from complications from the virus, the Salvation Army said in a statement to NOW.

"We are deeply saddened to share that 18 residents have recently passed away due to complications from the virus," the organization said. "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family members who have lost their loved ones.

“Residents are isolating in their rooms and we have directly contacted the families of those impacted,” the statement adds.

Staff members that tested positive are in self-isolation at home and have not returned to work since receiving their diagnosis.

“We are continuing our partnership with Sunnybrook Hospital to expedite COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff within the home as a precaution. We will continue to be in contact with families directly should any residents test positive,” the organization said.

Meighen Health Centre is located near Yonge and Davisville.

9:14 am Ontario to release new coronavirus projections

Ontarians can expect some optimistic news when provincial public health officials share the latest coronavirus projection modelling around midday.

The province last released modelling on April 3 that projected 1,600 people could die in the province and there would be 80,000 infections if current measures remain in place. As of April 18, there are 10,578 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 533 people have died.

On Friday, associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe told reporters that the outbreak is "generally looking better," but was cautious, noting that focus has shifted to infections that are "still happening" in long-term care, retirement homes and congregate settings and "there are issues that need to be addressed."

"Of course, we now see that our number of cases are going up and the number of deaths. So we are not out of the woods. We have to keep doing what we're doing and monitoring," she said. "We'll have to see what the modellers come up with."

9 am Canada has over 34,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 34,786 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,580 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

