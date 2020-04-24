Coronavirus updates: Small businesses to get rent relief of 75 per cent; Ontario has more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases

× Expand Courtesy of MLSE Scotiabank Arena coronavirus MLSE has turned the home of the Raptors and Maple Leafs into a food production hub.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of April 23, there are 13,519 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

6,680 cases have been resolved in the province and 763 people have died.

As of April 23, there are 4,347 cases in Toronto and 222 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

11:49 am Commercial rent relief to be funded via forgivable loans to landlords

In a news release following up on the prime minister's announcement that Canada has reached a deal with the provinces on a commercial rent relief program, the government has provided more details of the program:

The program will provide forgivable loans to qualifying commercial property owners to cover 50 per cent of three monthly rent payments that are payable by eligible small business tenants who are experiencing financial hardship during April, May, and June.

The loans will be forgiven if the mortgaged property owner agrees to reduce the eligible small business tenants’ rent by at least 75 per cent for the three corresponding months under a rent forgiveness agreement, which will include a term not to evict the tenant while the agreement is in place. The small business tenant would cover the remainder, up to 25 per cent of the rent.

Impacted small business tenants are businesses paying less than $50,000 per month in rent and who have temporarily ceased operations or have experienced at least a 70 per cent drop in pre-COVID-19 revenues. This support will also be available to non-profit and charitable organizations.

11:37 am Trudeau explains what small businesses with no revenue can do to pay rent

When asked what small businesses that can't cover the 25 per cent leftover from the commercial rent subsidy should do, prime minister Justin Trudeau said they can access the loan program for businesses.

"This is an extremely difficult situation for Canadians, for businesses right across the country. We recognize that COVID-19 is hitting some people harder than others," he said. "We are trying to help as many people as possible. The businesses that have no revenue… they still have access to that $10,000 of forgivable loans with a total of $40,000 available from the banks."

He explained that $10,000 represents an average months rent for a small business, "which means a quarter of that can last four months."

11:20 am Small businesses to get 75 per cent commercial rent relief

Canada will give small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic commercial rent relief of 75 per cent, prime minister Justin Trudeau said today.

Trudeau said the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will lower rent by 75 per cent for small businesses for the months of April, May and June. As per a deal with the provinces, which govern rental agreements, the government will cover 50 per cent and the property owner will cover the rest.

Businesses that pay up to $50,000 per month in rent are eligible, as are non-profits and charities. Trudeau will announce support for larger businesses at a later date.

Trudeau added that Canada and provinces will split the 50 per cent cost they are absorbing. Of that proportion, federal government will cover 75 per cent and the provinces will cover 25 per cent.

10:50 am Ontario has more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19

Ontario has 13,519 cases of COVID-19, public health officials reported today. Since the previous report, province's cases went up by 640 – or 5 per cent. There have also been 50 deaths since the last report, bringing the provincial total to 763.

Long-term care homes continue to be hard hit, with another 105 residents/patients dying since the previous report for a total of 463. There are also eight more outbreaks in long-term care homes, bringing the current total to 143.

The number of resolved cases is 7,087 and 910 patients are in hospital, with 243 in intensive care and 193 in intensive care on ventilators.

Testing has gone up, with 12,295 tests conducted since the previous report. There are 5,414 more cases under investigation and a total of 207,040 tests have been carried out to date.

Some other stats:

44.8 per cent of cases in Ontario are 60 years of age and older

GTA units account for 59.1 per cent of cases

11.5 per cent of cases were hospitalized

9:15 am Scotiabank Arena turns into a giant kitchen to feed frontline workers

The home of the Raptors and Maple Leafs is now a food production assembly line.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has turned Scotiabank Arena into a giant kitchen to prepare up to 10,000 meals a day for hospital front-line workers and food rescue organization Second Harvest to donate to food banks and shelters, the company said today.

MLSE’s chefs and food and beverage staff and other employees are working on the program while sports and entertainment is on pause during the coronavirus pandemic. The arena's marquee sponsor, Scotiabank, is also opening its kitchen facilities at Scotia Plaza to support the meal packages, which will be delivered across the GTA.

“Scotiabank Arena normally serves as a gathering place for fans to be entertained and cheer on their teams, but today, as the world deals with the overwhelming impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our arena will serve as a place for people to come together and support our community when it is most in need,” said MLSE president and CEO Michael Friisdahl said in a statement. “In a time of crisis like we are experiencing, many different needs emerge, and we saw this as a chance to use our facilities and engage our people to serve our community."

MLSE is worked with food hygiene experts and Toronto Public Health to develop the initiative and ensure the safety of the meals and of the people preparing them, the company said.

9 am Canada has over 42,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 42,110 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,146 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

