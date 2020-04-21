Toronto to livestream High Park cherry blossoms

× Expand Charlotte DeKeyzer High Park Cherry Blossoms

Toronto is going to livestream the cherry blossoms in High Park this year, city spokesperson Brad Ross tells NOW.

Speaking in the latest episode of our NOW What podcast, Ross says residents hoping to catch peak bloom will be able to do so online.

"We are going to have a virtual experience form high park – a live streaming of the cherry blossoms," he told host Norman Wilner. "It won't be quite the same – we get that – but nothing's been quite the same since five weeks ago. The cherry blossoms will be there but High park will be closed off to public access."

He urged residents not to go to High Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Centennial Park or any parks with cherry blossoms. The website tracking blooms has been suspended due to the pandemic.

Details of the livestream will be announced this week.

× March 25, 2020 - Sakura Watch will be pausing updates to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. https://t.co/n6k1Qd8O1a — Sakura in High Park (@sakuraHighPark) March 26, 2020

Toronto parks are open but park amenities and playgrounds are closed in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. The city has passed a bylaw making it illegal to break physical distancing rules in parks and public squares.

In a statement over the weekend, Toronto officials said that Trinity Bellwoods Park is "the most problematic park in the city when it comes to people flaunting regulations."

Enforcement officers are fining people who do not live in the same household and do not maintain two meters distance when in public parks or squares.

Listen to the full interview with Ross here.

@KevinRitchie