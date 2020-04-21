NOW What episode 8: How Toronto will handle physical distancing this spring

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

It feels like winter’s finally giving up, doeesn’t it? It might not be warm, exactly, but the sun is out and the air feels less hostile. You probably want to spend more time outside, and I don’t blame you. But as restless as we might be after five weeks of this thing, staying home and maintaining physical distancing is still the best strategy.

In this episode, Norm talks to Toronto's chief communications officer Brad Ross about the ways the city is trying to get that message out, what we can expect from the coming weeks ... and whether opening roads to pedestrians, as some groups are demanding, is really that great of an idea.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

