Coronavirus updates: Ontario to close cannabis stores

× Expand Nick Lachance cannabis stores coronavirus close

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 21, there are 3,255 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

1,023 cases have been resolved in the province and 67 people have died.

As of 1 pm on April 3, there are 986 cases in Toronto and 13 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

April 3 Ontario to close cannabis stores

Cannabis stores are no longer deemed "essential" by the province of Ontario. At 11:59 pm tonight (April 4), the 52 cannabis stores in the province will close for two weeks after province's updated the list of essential businesses and workplaces.

The Ontario Cannabis Store will continue to take online orders and licensed producers will continue to operate.

The shops were initially allowed to remain open following a March 24 emergency order that closed most businesses in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-10. Beer, wine and liquor stores are still considered essential and remain open.

@nowtoronto