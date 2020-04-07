Coronavirus updates: TTC officially halts fare inspections; 788,510 people have applied for CERB

× Expand Nick Lachance Social distancing coronavirus Friends have a socially distanced conversation on April 2, 2020.

12:04 pm Canadian companies are manufacturing 30,000 ventilators: Trudeau

In his morning press briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadian companies are currently producing up to 30,000 ventilators. The companies are Thornhill Medical, CAE and Ventilators for Canadians.

When asked if Canada will need to use all 30,000 ventilators, Trudeau said he hopes that they won’t all be necessary, but “we need to be ready for any circumstances…if we make more than we need, we’ll have the supply to share with other countries.”

There are currently around 5,000 ventilators in Canada.

Trudeau also announced the government is also partnering with apparel companies Canada Goose and Arc’teryx to make medical gowns.

11:40 am TTC confirms fare inspections are not being conducted

On a new information page created to inform riders of policies during the coronavirus pandemic, the TTC confirms that the service’s fare inspectors “are not conducting fare inspections at this time.”

“Our fare inspectors have been deployed to stations to assist with customer service and help people navigate through the station,” the page adds.

Some additional changes have also been made to fare payment policies in order to allow for better social distancing measures. Specifically, those using cash, TTC tickets and tokens on buses are not required to pay their fare at this time due to back-door boarding. “You should pay your fare at your earliest transfer opportunity, or when you enter a station,” they say.

Additionally, Wheel-Trans vehicles will not accept cash, TTC tickets or tokens, and riders will not be penalized if they don’t have a Presto card to pay with instead.

11:02 am More than 788,000 people apply for CERB

By midnight on Monday, 788,510 people applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the Canada Revenue Agency said.

The federal government's application portal opened at 6 am on April 6 and the CRA processed almost 1,000 applications per minute, on average. According to the CRA, 572,503 applications were submitted online through and 215,781 were submitted through the Interactive Voice Response phone line. Call centre agents also assisted 226 Canadians withmore complex requests.

The government has asked Canadians to apply for the CERB on specific days according to their birth month.

The CERB is available to people who have lost work or income completely due to the coronavirus pandemic, or people who are not receiving payments through the 75 per cent business wage subsidy. It provides up to $2,000 per month and is retroactive to March 15.

10:30 am Ontario has 4,726 cases of COVID-19

Public health officials said on Tuesday that there are now 4,726 cases of COVID-19 in the province. As of 4 pm on April 6, the number of cases in Ontario went up by 379 since the day prior, an 8.7 per cent increase; 1,802 cases have been resolved and 153 people have died.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 614. There are 233 in intensive care and 187 are in intensive care on ventilators.

A total of 81,364 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province and there are 691 cases under investigation.

8:30 am Yonge + St. Clair BIA creates funds for online stores

The Yonge + St. Clair BIA has created a $15,00 Digital Support Fund to give member businesses a $500 grant to start an online store, launch online classes and generally transition their business to digital platforms. The grants are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for 30 eligible businesses on an ongoing basis. The money does not need to be repaid. Find out more info here.

8:15 am 3M to continue sending masks to Canada

Minnesota-based mask supplier 3M will continue exporting N95 respirator masks to Canada after reaching a deal with Trump administration.

On Monday night, the company said in a press release that it worked with the White House to find a way to meet demand for the masks in both the United States and Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the primary source of supply for the in-demand N95 masks.

The agreement will see 3M import 166.5 million respirators to the U.S. from its plant in China, avoiding "further humanitarian implications for countries currently fighting the COVID-19 outbreak," 3M said in a statement.

President Donald Trump had issued an order under the 1950 Defense Production Act to block exports of the respirators, which health care workers are in need of on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

Earlier on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a shipment of 3 million N95 masks was stopped at the border and only 500,000 masks were able to pass through. He added the province risked running out of the respirators within a week.

8 am Canada has 16,667 COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, there are 16,667 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 4,347 cases in Ontario. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized. The total number of people tested in Canada is 336,806 and 16,414 have tested positive.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

