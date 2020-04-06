Coronavirus updates: 240,000 people apply for CERB; Torontonians get the physical distancing message

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus H&M Eaton Centre April 2 2020 A man sits outside the boarded up entrance to H&M, Thursday April 2, 2020.

As of 4 pm on April 5, there are 4,347 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

1,624 cases have been resolved in the province and 132 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 5, there are 1,232 cases in Toronto and 25 people have died.

11:27 am Ontario reports 309 new cases of COVID-19

Public health officials have reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. The 7.7 per cent increase is the lowest single-day increase in the past week. Ontario's total number of cases is now 4,347.

There have also been 13 new deaths, bringing the provincial total to 132, and 1,624 cases have been resolved. The number of people tested in the province is 78,796 and 329 cases are under investigation.

There are 589 people in hospital with COVID-19, 216 in intensive care units and 160 patients are in intensive care on ventilators.

11:19 am 240,000 people have applied for the CERB: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that 240,000 Canadians have already applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) since applications opened this morning.

Trudeau added that the government is planning to introduce new benefits for people who do not qualify for the CERB right now, including gig and contract workers working less than 10 hours per week; people making less than they would normally make under the CERB, such as home care workers; and university and college students worried about summer job prospects.

The prime minister added that the government is drafting legislation to enact the previously announced wage subsidy.

9 am Torontonians are getting the physical distancing message: city

City officials say Torontonians hanging out in parks seem to be following physical distancing rules. Enforcement staff conducting a blitz in parks and public squares over the weekend say the signs are "encouraging," noting that many people in small groups were from the same household and those that officers spoke with "responded positively to education about public health recommendations an willingly adjusted their behaviour."

On Sunday, the city said enforcement staff spoke with 780 people "to educate them on public health recommendations and closures" and cautioned an additional 373 people.

Police issued nine tickets while Municipal Licensing and Standards officers gave out one ticket related to park amenities and five to non-essential businesses that were operating in violation of provincial orders.

The news from the city over the weekend is marked shift in tone from last week when mayor John Tory and medical officer of health Eileen de Villa chastised residents who failed to follow physical distancing guidelines as "appalling" and "selfish."

Two academics have recently launched an online map that tracks police charges across Canada related to COVID-19.

8:34 am CERB applications to open on April 6

Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will open today. Canadians who have stopped working due to COVID-19 are being asked to sign-up for based on their birthdays. People born January, February and March can apply today; people born in April, May June can apply on Tuesday; people born July, August and September can apply on Wednesday; and people born in October, November and December can apply on Thursday.

The benefit provides $500 a week for up to 16 weeks and is retroactive to March 15. If you apply for direct deposit, it will arrive in three-to-five days and if you choose to receive it by mail, you will get the money within 10 days, Trudeau said, adding that the government is working to ensure the IT systems are ready for "unprecedented demand."

8:30 am Canada has more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases

As of Sunday, there are 15,512 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 4,038 cases in Ontario. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized. According to the federal government, 690 cases have been hospitalized, including 202 in intensive care. There have been 258 deaths related to COVID-19 in Canada.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

