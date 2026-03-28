Beyond the 9 to 5: A guide to managing modern income streams

More Canadians than ever are earning money from more than one place. You might be a homeowner managing a rental property, an investor navigating capital gains in a non-registered account, or a freelancer in the gig economy – all of these side hustles are becoming more common every day.

While this shift is an exciting way to build financial independence, it can also make tax season feel more complicated. The complexity of having multiple income streams shouldn’t overshadow the reward. The good news is that with the right preparation and tools, filing taxes with multiple income sources doesn’t have to be stressful. And software like Intuit TurboTax has you covered, helping to simplify the process and understand tax rules designed for the modern worker.

Here are three key things Canadians with side hustles should keep in mind this tax season.

1. Categorize your income

The first step to a smooth tax season is identifying which bucket your income falls into, as each has unique requirements and potential deductions:

Employment: Employment income is money earned from an employer, who typically deducts income tax, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions and Employment Insurance (EI) premiums directly from each paycheque. At the end of the year, employees receive a T4 slip summarizing their earnings and deductions.

Employment income is money earned from an employer, who typically deducts income tax, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions and Employment Insurance (EI) premiums directly from each paycheque. At the end of the year, employees receive a T4 slip summarizing their earnings and deductions. Self-Employment & Gig Work: Freelancers, contractors, gig workers and sole proprietors are responsible for tracking their own income and expenses and reporting them on their personal tax return. That income is either reported using T4A and T2125 forms, which outline business revenue and eligible expenses. Another important consideration is GST/HST. If your self-employment earnings exceed $30,000 within a 12-month period, you must register for GST/HST with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), charge it on eligible sales, and file GST/HST returns.

Freelancers, contractors, gig workers and sole proprietors are responsible for tracking their own income and expenses and reporting them on their personal tax return. That income is either reported using T4A and T2125 forms, which outline business revenue and eligible expenses. Rental Income: Reported on Form T776, rental income is fully taxable but allows for significant deductions. It’s important to distinguish between Current Expenses (like minor repairs, utilities, and insurance), which can be deducted in full the year they happen, and Capital Expenses (like a new roof or a major renovation).

Reported on Form T776, rental income is fully taxable but allows for significant deductions. It’s important to distinguish between Current Expenses (like minor repairs, utilities, and insurance), which can be deducted in full the year they happen, and Capital Expenses (like a new roof or a major renovation). Investment Income: Outside of a TFSA or RRSP, investments generate taxable income. You’ll receive T5 or T3 slips for interest and dividends. If you sold an asset for more than you paid, you’ve realized a capital gain. Currently, in Canada, you only pay tax on 50% of a capital gain, making it a tax-efficient way to grow wealth.

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2. Stay organized throughout the year

Good record-keeping makes a big difference when filing taxes with multiple income streams.

Before starting your return, gather the documents you’ll need, which may include:

T4 slips from employers

T4A slips for contract or freelance work

Form T2125 for reporting self-employment income

Investment income slips, such as T5 or T3 forms

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T776 and records of property taxes or insurance for rental income.

Receipts and records for business expenses and invoices or collections from customers

Keeping clear records of invoices, payments and expenses will help ensure your numbers are accurate. Organizing expenses throughout the year also makes it easier to claim eligible deductions, such as the business portion of internet costs, software subscriptions, office supplies or advertising. To save even more time, TurboTax DIY allows you to import CRA data and your previous year’s return directly, reducing manual entry and potential errors.

3. Don’t overlook credits and deductions that can lower your tax bill

When you earn income from multiple sources, you may also have more opportunities to reduce your overall tax bill.

For the self-employed : You can deduct the business portion of your home office, internet, and professional fees. Other commonly claimed credits include the basic personal amount, RRSP contributions, eligible medical expenses, and charitable donations.

: You can deduct the business portion of your home office, internet, and professional fees. Other commonly claimed credits include the basic personal amount, RRSP contributions, eligible medical expenses, and charitable donations. For landlords : You can deduct reasonable operating expenses such as mortgage interest, property taxes, and advertising.

: You can deduct reasonable operating expenses such as mortgage interest, property taxes, and advertising. For investors: If you hold investments in a non-registered account, you can claim carrying charges and interest expenses.This includes fees paid for investment advice, certain management or administration fees, and even the interest on money borrowed to earn investment income (like a margin account).

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4. Filing deadlines to keep in mind

For most Canadians, the deadline to file a personal tax return and pay any taxes owed is April 30, 2026. If you earned self-employment income, you have until June 15, 2026 to file your return. However, any taxes owing must still be paid by April 30 to avoid interest charges and penalties.

Whether you’re a freelancer, gig worker, independent contractor or simply earning income from multiple sources, understanding how mixed income works can make tax season far less intimidating.

Ready to start? Visit turbotax.ca to learn more and start filing with confidence.