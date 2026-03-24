‘Toronto is ready,’ BMO Field’s million-dollar upgrades are complete for the World Cup; here’s what it looks like

What to know BMO Field has completed a $158-million overhaul, adding upgraded broadcast tech, a new FIFA-standard pitch, expanded hospitality areas, and 17,000 temporary seats.

City officials and organizers say the upgrades will enhance both the World Cup experience and long-term use for Toronto residents.

Toronto is preparing beyond the stadium, with upcoming plans to manage transit, boost emergency services, and handle large crowds across the city.

Despite online concerns, officials say temporary seating is safe, meets FIFA standards, and will offer unobstructed views for fans.

After a $158-million renovation, BMO Field is finally ready to receive thousands of visitors for the soccer event of the year.

On Tuesday, the City of Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced the completion of the BMO Field upgrades in preparation for the World Cup.

According to MLSE’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Eaves, the new stadium includes:

Broadcast infrastructure upgrades to allow for international coverage of the event, including quality lighting, four corner LED boards, and a control room with a new audio system;

New grass pitches that adhere to FIFA standards;

Expanded kitchen facilities and hospitality spaces to accommodate fans and visitors;

An additional 17,000 temporary seats to adhere to FIFA’s seating standards.

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“It’s very, very fair to say that this stadium has been truly transformed,” Eaves said on Tuesday.

“We look forward to welcoming soccer fans to Toronto — to this very pitch — in June, and I know that all of us together will deliver a spectacular, month-long set of events, remarkably with the entire world watching.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow emphasized that the stadium’s improvements will not only benefit soccer fans during the event, as they will also be enjoyed by the city’s residents in the long run. Among the different upgrades the stadium has received, Chow said what first caught her attention were the LED boards.

“I love those big screens and the stadium, you can see the seats are done. And I heard there’s a good food opportunity also. So, you have the game, you have good music, good sound, and you can see the big screen, all the seats are ready,” she said.

Beyond the stadium, the mayor said the city is also working to get the city ready to host the events, including coordinating with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to accommodate traffic and adding more first responders to decrease 911 wait times.

“What matters the most is not what happens inside this stadium, it’s how the tournament will be felt across the city. Fans, visitors and residents from across the globe will experience Toronto as a safe, caring and welcoming city,” she said.

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“Toronto’s theme for the tournament is: the world in a city. Every day, more than 200 languages are spoken in our neighbourhoods. Children grow up playing sports with classmates from every continent. Communities celebrate each other’s tradition as part of everyday lives. The World Cup will not change who we are, it will shine a light on who we already are.”

In addition, she said the city will soon be unveiling a more detailed plan to accommodate the event, but said she is confident that it will be ready in time for the event.

“Toronto is ready. We’re ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026… It will work because the city has gone by experience. We have hosted Taylor Swift. And while we were hosting Taylor Swift for six nights, on some of those nights, we had the Jays and the Raptors playing, so we had 100,000-plus people right in the neighbourhoods, right near the waterfront. So, we’ve done it before,” she said.

Eglinton—Lawrence MP Vince Gasparro said the World Cup is an opportunity to both showcase Toronto internationally, as well as to make infrastructure upgrades that will benefit the community even after the event is over.

According to Gasparro, the event requires coordination between the three levels of government, with the federal government having invested $100 million to deliver essential services, including border control and security, which was included in its Budget 2025.

“Everywhere you go, you can feel the excitement building as we get closer to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It’s a fantastic once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase all that our great city, and frankly, our great country has to offer,” he said.

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“The Government of Canada is proud to invest and work alongside the City of Toronto and other partners as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues organizing an event of this magnitude, as you all know, requires close collaboration between all levels of government.”

Officials say temporary seats are safe

Prior to the upgrades’ completion, preliminary photos of the stadium went viral online, sparking mixed reaction from residents, with some praising the construction, while others seemed to think the temporary seats looked unsafe.

However, during Tuesday’s unveiling, MLSE, FIFA, and government officials assured that the seats are safe and follow FIFA standards.

Eaves said that the company responsible for designing the structure is Arena Group, which has a history of constructing similar temporary seats for other events.

“They have a history in doing this very well, of course, working with the City of Toronto, the building department, the permanent department, and between us, we’ll make absolutely certain that everything here is perfectly safe,” he told reporters.

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“I haven’t been up there with fans jumping and stomping their feet yet, but I’ve been up there. It’s a spectacular view, and it feels perfectly sturdy and safe.”

When asked about the fans’ viewing experience from the seats, Eaves also said no seats will have an obstructed view of the field.

In addition, MLSE’s Program Lead for the World Cup Stephanie Jones said the backside structure of the seats will be covered with dressing, which will be provided by FIFA, but also emphasized the seats are safe.

“These are the structures they build around the world for any type of major temporary sports events and venues. This is exactly what you would see. Will the dressing be hiding the scaffold? Sure. But what you see is completely normal.”