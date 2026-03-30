VIDEO: Bystanders tackle suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre mall

What to know A robbery at Oshawa Centre on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. prompted a response from Durham Regional Police Service after four male suspects smashed jewelry store display cases while a fifth waited in a getaway vehicle.

Social media footage shows bystanders attempting to apprehend the suspects as they tried to flee the mall.

The suspects escaped to their vehicle but were involved in a minor crash, then attempted to run again before officers arrested all individuals involved in the parking lot.

One suspect deployed bear spray during the incident, prompting fire crews to ventilate the mall; several people suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene, with no serious injuries reported.

A weekend robbery led to multiple arrests following the brazen event at a jewelry store in Oshawa Centre.

On Sunday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to the reported robbery around 3:45 p.m.

In an email to Now Toronto on Monday, police said four unspecified male suspects had entered a jewelry store in the mall and proceeded to smash display cases. A fifth suspect was also waiting in a getaway vehicle.

Social media video shows bystanders in the mall apprehending the suspects as they tried to exit the building.

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Police confirmed the suspects then got into their vehicle after running away, before getting into a minor crash. They then exited their vehicle and attempted to run away.

Officers were able to arrest everyone involved in the robbery, with video showing police taking down some of the suspects in the mall parking lot.

Police also confirmed in the email that Oshawa fire attended due to one of the suspects using bear spray during the incident.

“Oshawa fire was on scene to assist with ventilation from any exposure to the bear spray in the mall,” they said in part.

No one was seriously hurt, but police say some people had minor injuries from the bear spray. They were treated on scene.

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Police did not confirm if bystander intervention assisted in the arrests but said it’s not something they recommend doing.

“DRPS will never advise anyone to put themselves in potentially dangerous situations or harms way,” they said.