Canadian International Air Show returns to Toronto amid residents’ concerns over loud noise

Have you heard any loud jet noises outside your window lately? Don’t be alarmed, it’s just a Toronto tradition returning to the city this weekend.

For many Torontonians, the annual Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) has already become an end-of-summer routine, but for those sensitive to noise or new to the city, it might come as a shock to hear blaring jet noises outside.

The sound comes from North America’s longest-running air show, which is back this Labour Day weekend for the 76th year, showcasing civilian and military aircraft that soar the city’s skies with stunts and coordinated manoeuvers.

The show aims to celebrate aviation and educate future generations about opportunities in the aerospace industry, according to its website.

“The mission of the Canadian International Air Show is to celebrate aviation by honouring its past and inspiring its future by showcasing the best of aviation both vintage and modern including civilian and military aircraft.”

However, the show has caused some controversy among residents in the past, with local groups criticizing the event for promoting militarism and potentially scaring refugees and immigrants who have lived in war-torn countries.

Last year, local advocacy group Palestinian Youth Movement organized a protest at Coronation Park on Aug. 31, to call for the cancellation of the show. Other groups have also organized demonstrations urging for the end of the tradition for at least the past four years.

There are currently no planned demonstrations during this year’s show.

WHEN AND WHERE ARE SHOWS HAPPENING?

The CIAS is scheduled to take place three times during Labour Day weekend. This year, the show will happen on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday between 12–3:40 p.m.

Although those are the official dates for the show, you might also see jets flying around on Friday as they practice their moves for the real performance.

There are plenty of spots to watch the show from across Toronto.

The prime location to catch a glimpse of the jets is its Exclusive Air Show Zone at 1095 Lake Shore Blvd. W., where guests get a live narration of the event and even a pre-show from 11:30–11:59 a.m. Entrance to this location is open exclusively to ticket holders each day of the show starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are available here, and start at $103.

The show can also be seen from the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) at the city’s Exhibition Place.

You can also watch the jets from other locations across Toronto’s Lakeshore, including Trillium Park, the Toronto Islands, and Humber Bay Park, although you might not be able to clearly see all the manoeuvers.

This year, the show will also be livestreamed on its official website, where visitors will be able to watch the show from any location with narration-only or live video options. Note that the live video will be available on Saturday and Sunday, while only an audio option will be available on Monday.

For more information, visit the CIAS official website.