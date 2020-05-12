The 2020 CNE is cancelled

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek CNE 2015

It's official: the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is cancelled this year.

As expected, organizers have announced the 18-day event slated for August 21 to September 7 at Exhibition Place will not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision marks the second time in the fair's 142-year history – and not since the Second World War – that the Ex has closed "in its entirety," organizers said in a news release.

The CNE's board of directors voted to shut down this year's event on May 7, in consultation with the province and city.

“Safety always comes first at the CNE, and the decision to cancel our event is the right decision during this critical time to protect the health of all Canadians,” said CNE Association president John Kiru in a statement. “Summer in Toronto will not be the same without the sights and sounds of the CNE, alongside so many annual festivals and cultural events that have been forced to cancel. We stand in solidarity with the collective effort to curb this global pandemic, and we will all do our part to ensure it happens.”

The Canadian International Air Show, which takes place annually over Lake Ontario on Labour Day Weekend, is also cancelled.

The CNE is a Toronto tradition and one of North America's largest fairs. It attracts more than 1.4 million visitors each year. It employs more than 5,000 seasonal workers, has an annual economic impact of more than $128 million on Ontario and $93 million on the Greater Toronto Area.

"These are some of the sacrifices we're facing as a society," premier Doug Ford said during his daily press briefing today.

Ford said that he will announce "stage one" of Ontario's reopening plan on Thursday.

