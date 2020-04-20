Coronavirus: Conservatives play China blame game

As some countries in Europe slowly come out of coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, in Canada we’re back to where we started when it comes to the opposition benches and criticism of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus crisis – blaming China.

After a month spent reorienting ourselves to the new normal in the fight against the pandemic, there has been a noticeable uptick in the partisan finger-pointing in recent days. We all want answers on how we got here, only life is not so simple. Neither is understanding the coronavirus.

The slow simmer of criticism over the Liberal government's pandemic preparedness, along with the government's relations with China and its apparent delay in notifying the World Health Organization (WHO) of the potential public health threat, boiled over on Saturday.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer went as far as to say that Canada needs to “rethink” its relationship with China. Peter MacKay, the man looking to replace Scheer as party leader, went further. He described Canada’s foreign policy toward China as “bootlicking.” Earlier last week, Alberta premier Jason Kenney, who has seen his approval ratings drop during the crisis, blamed Canada’s chief medical officer of health Theresa Tam for “parroting” China’s response to the pandemic.

Call for recriminations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has studiously avoided criticizing China during his daily press briefings, saying there will be time for recriminations later, but that right now the focus should be on “getting through this crisis.” For the PM, China is a delicate matter. There’s not only Canada’s trade relationship with the soon-to-be largest economy in the world to think about – and the U.S.'s declining status globally – but the lives of two Canadians sitting in a Beijing prison in apparent retaliation for the RCMP’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States in 2018.

On Saturday, the Chinese government admitted that the death toll in Wuhan, where the virus originated, is actually more than 3,000 people, some 50 per cent higher than previously reported.

That news came some 24 hours after the Associated Press reported on April 17 that Chinese government officials knew they were likely facing a pandemic as early as January 14, but held onto that information for six days. Internal government documents obtained by AP reveal that regional health officials in China were reluctant to report the possibility of a pandemic up the chain of command, even as hundreds of patients were showing up in hospitals with flu-like symptoms and personal protective equipment began to be distributed to frontline hospital staff.

How much of the Chinese government’s move to keep information about a possible pandemic private had to do with not wanting to stir a panic is unclear. What is clearer, says Lynette Ong, associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto, is that “China is a society that puts a lot of emphasis on economic and social stability.” In that sense, it’s no surprise that an authoritarian regime like China would want to keep anything that might threaten that under wraps.

Ong says that “there’s a lot more to be carefully studied,” when it comes to China – a number of countries are now calling for an independent investigation – including whether the WHO was too quick to take the country’s early advice in downplaying the potential danger posed by the virus.

Chinese officials, for example, first reported to the WHO that there was no evidence of human to human spread of the virus. As a result, there has been much speculation about China allegedly engaging in a conspiracy of silence to keep the world in the dark.

It’s been a popular theme of the U.S. administration as that country’s mangled response to the pandemic has caused the virus to spiral out of control. There are now 10 times more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. (776,000) than China (88,000) and more deaths in the U.S. – more than 40,000 – than any other country. That's almost as many Americans than died in the Vietnam War (more than 58,000).

The Donald Trump administration didn’t start out fingering China. In fact, the president repeatedly expressed confidence in news reports on China’s ability to get the virus under control, even while health experts were warning of its potential to spread. Those clips have become fodder for an attack ad by Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

But how much China’s delay in reporting may have affected the ability of countries to respond remains an open question.

Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, for example, all closed their borders in February, before the WHO declared a pandemic on March 11. All three countries have been able to contain the virus through aggressive contact tracing, temperature checks and strict quarantining measures.

Ottawa shut down Canada’s borders on March 16. A number of provinces, including Ontario, declared a state of emergency the next day. Up until that point, Tam had expressed the view that the risk of coronavirus to Canada was “low.” And in the beginning, it did seem that way. There were some 100 confirmed cases in Canada at the time. Most of those testing positive for the virus were people who had travelled outside the country.

But the truth is health officials didn’t really know what they were dealing with. To some extent, they still don’t know how contagious the virus is.

“No one really knows what they’re dealing with until they’re dealing with it,” says Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist and director of Global and Indigenous Health at U of T.

What was known early on is that some people is asymptomatic and that early cases were testing positive despite showing no symptoms. What was less understood is that the virus could be pre-symptomatic, in other words, spreadable days before those infected begin to show symptoms.

To what extent the virus is transmittable through the air is also an area of uncertainty. We know COVID-19 can be spread via droplets in the air, but how long the virus can remain airborne is unclear. Can someone with the virus sneeze in a room and another person who enters that room contract the virus hours later?

“We still don’t know,” says Banerji.

Scientists discovered during the SARS outbreak that the virus could become “aerosolized,” says Banerji, from the diarrhea of patients. Researchers found that the virus became present in the air once patients flushed fecal matter down the toilet.

More recently, some 140 individuals in South Korea who had recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for the disease a second time. It’s unclear whether they caught the virus again – which would raise all kinds of questions about the human ability to develop an immunity to the virus – or if the disease was “reactivated.”

Some countries like Sweden and the Netherlands – and the UK and U.S. early on – opted for less strict quarantining measures, suggesting that the virus would run its course quickly enough through the population and then die off once enough people had recovered and developed an immunity.

That approach, known as the “herd immunity” concept, missed the fact that no one knows how long immunity from COVID-19 will last. With some coronaviruses, immunity can last a year, says Banerji.

More to the point, scientists estimate that half to three-quarters of a population have to catch the virus before herd immunity can be reached. With an estimated 5 or 6 per cent fatality for the infection, that would mean that a lot of people would have to die in the meantime.

Could Canada have responded more quickly?

It’s a question worth parsing, especially since Health Canada prepared a plan in 2006, The Canadian Pandemic Influenza Health Plan for the Health Sector, which Tam co-authored as the then Director Immunization and Respiratory Infections Division Public Health Agency of Canada. The report became the subject of a scathing Globe and Mail attack on the government’s response.

That document, however, imagined a “moderate” pandemic in which some 25 per cent of the population would be infected, not the 40 to 75 per cent of the population that is estimated now with coronavirus.

The Health Canada document also based its work on preparing for a virus on several assumptions. It advised in the document that “These assumptions should not be interpreted as predictions for the next pandemic, but instead a reflection of current opinion regarding a reasonable scenario to guide planning activities.” That passage in the report is marked in bold for emphasis.

Predicting a pandemic is not like forecasting the weather. As the 2006 report points out, viruses mutate and their effects are variable. Much can depend on demographics, to name one variable. The 2006 report states that “During the 1918-1919 pandemic, young adults had the highest mortality rates, with nearly half of the influenza-related deaths occurring among persons 20 to 40 years of age. During the 1957-1958 and 1968-1969 pandemics in the United States, persons over 65 years of age accounted for 36 and 48 per cent of influenza-related deaths respectively.”

The science on COVID-19 continues to evolve. A key consideration in the flow of information has been to not cause a panic. It was a recurring theme in early government press briefings. Another key consideration for government officials was public buy-in for stay-at-home measures once it became clear that those would be necessary. Would the government have had the same level of cooperation had they shut down the borders and issued the order for Canadians to stay home early, like say in February when there was less of a sense of urgency?

Much media criticism on Canada’s response has centred on the conflicting information offered by Tam on whether to wear masks. On that question, the advice has changed.

Tam suggested early on that it’s not necessary to wear masks in public – she cautioned that the virus could spread just as easily by touching masks. It has since been acknowledged that wearing a mask may protect others from contracting the virus if not the person wearing it.

Here, too, public health officials were juggling competing interests, including not sparking the kind of panic buying that would deny much-needed masks to frontline workers. Even today, Banerji says, health care providers on the frontlines are given two surgical masks a day, which are supposed to be single-use.

Fragmentation versus reintegration

Recent polls suggest that Canadians think it’s not time to lift the lockdown on the economy just yet. In fact, most Canadians are quite happy the way provincial and federal governments have been handling the crisis. Angus Reid reported in a poll released Monday (April 20) that most Canadians would wait an additional two weeks once restrictions lift.

Some European countries are slowly opening up. But we should be wary of opening too soon and causing another outbreak. The more effective countries have been at flattening the curve, the more problematic it will be reintroducing normalcy.

Banerji says that as the lockdown is lifted, “You’re going to have new populations of people who will not have been exposed, and therefore don’t have immunity, so rates of infection are going to go up.”

The reality is becoming clear: things won’t get back to normal until we have a vaccine, and that may not be for another year. In the meantime, there are anti-viral drugs that may help stem the tide. Canada has been stockpiling those.

Yes, there’s much to be learned from all that has happened. In particular, there could have been more testing put in place to trace and track the disease. In recent days, it’s also become clear that nursing homes were ill-prepared. It’s true, too, that there has been little in the way of a global response to the pandemic as countries have been fighting each other to get their hands on diminishing numbers of masks, ventilators and other supplies.

But it’s too late for should’ve, could’ve, would’ve. For all the reports from public health officials and others that a pandemic of this nature was inevitable, there was no predicting the timing and severity like this, let alone one that's proving as shifty as COVID-19.

