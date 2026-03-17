Doug Ford defends limiting access to his phone records, residents say it feels “shady”

What to know Doug Ford defended his government’s plan to limit Freedom of Information access to personal and cabinet phone records, saying it protects privacy, cabinet confidentiality, and security.

Critics, including NDP leader Marit Stiles, argue the move undermines transparency, accountability, and democratic principles, accusing Ford of prioritizing his own interests.

Toronto residents expressed mixed reactions, with some saying public officials should be transparent, while others support privacy for personal communications.

Ford claimed the approach aligns with federal practices and other provinces, framing it as a standard measure rather than a new restriction.

Politicians and Ontarians are responding to Premier Doug Ford doubling down on his government’s plan to limit Freedom of Information (FOI) laws that would protect personal phone conversations within his cabinet.

During an unrelated announcement on Monday, Ford defended the move, saying his government is not introducing anything new by restricting access to records that could keep his and cabinet ministers’ communications private and exempt. He noted that the approach aligns with practices at the federal level and in other provinces such as Saskatchewan.

“People call me, 1,000 people a day, on very personal issues. I was entrusted with confidentiality from constituents,” he said. “I’m not going to release personal, confidential information about people’s lives, that’s what it comes down to.”

Ford emphasized that the measure is intended to protect cabinet confidentiality and said the public should judge the party based on leadership and decisions, not private discussions.

“Judge me, or judge our parties on decisions. Not on conversations that we have in our cabinet office, or conversations that people trust you are not going to release,” he said.

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Ford also framed the move as a measure against foreign threats.

“We’ve got to protect ourselves against the Communist Chinese that are infiltrating our country, Canada, the U.S., everything,” he said.

Political opposition responds

NDP leader Marit Stiles was quick to criticize Ford in a public statement.

“These are ridiculous excuses,” Stiles said. “The Premier isn’t worried about China; he is worried about what the people of Ontario will see when his phone records are released.”

Stiles called the policy a form of democratic backsliding, accusing Ford and his cabinet of trying to evade public accountability.

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“Ford proudly proclaimed in 2019 that he would ‘restore trust, accountability, and transparency in government,’ but his government has become the very thing he promised to protect Ontarians against: a scandal-ridden government that’s out-of-touch with the people,” she said.

“The only person Doug Ford is protecting is himself. This is about his phone records. He lost in court, and now he is moving the goalposts to hide the truth from the public. Premier, what exactly are you afraid the people will see?”

Toronto residents weigh In

As the controversy grows, Now Toronto spoke with locals about their reactions.

Mac, a resident, said they have lost trust in Ford.

“As a public servant you sign up for the fact that your phone records and your life is public, it’s kind of shady,” he said. “It seems like he probably does business on his personal phone, so if you’re not releasing those records, you’re not being transparent.”

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Hannah, another resident, expressed mixed feelings but emphasized consistency in the law.

“If there’s something in the law, then yeah, I feel like most people don’t have access to everyone’s phone records, so it starts to get dicey if we can just decide that on an individual basis,” she said.

Brad, a third resident, argued that personal matters should remain private.

“If it’s personal, then that’s the drawing line for me,” he said. He added that Ford would gain credibility if he were fully transparent.