‘I’ll spare you,’ Drake shades Junos during Nelly Furtado induction into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

What to know Drake delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Junos honouring Nelly Furtado, praising her influence on his career and congratulating her on receiving one of Canada’s top music honours.

During the tribute, he also referenced his past issues with the awards, mentioning the 2011 ceremony where Shad won multiple awards while Drake’s album Take Care was overlooked.

Drake noted he has not submitted his music to the Junos for consideration since the 2011 snub, despite being nominated in several major categories that year without winning.

The speech prompted mixed online reaction, with some viewers praising the tribute and others criticizing the callout, and Drake ended by teasing that his next studio album will be released “soon.”

During a Junos speech honouring singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado into one of Canadian music’s highest honours, Drake used the opportunity to shade the award show.

The Toronto rapper didn’t attend the award show in person, reciting his speech from what appeared to be a recording studio elsewhere.

He began his speech with how Furtado was one of his favourite people, and how much he was motivated by her through his youth to succeed.

“Being a woman in the music industry in any era is something I have to tip my hat to,” he said. “The men in this business do not make it any easier. I think what was most impressive to me was the respect all men had when they spoke about you.”

Graham went on to talk about how Furtado was incredibly gifted in her craft.

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“Nobody deserves it more… I’m so proud of you…,” he said.

After his heartfelt speech, Graham turned his attention to the Junos and mentioned an incident between him and the award show which occurred more than a decade ago.

“Because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you,” Graham said. “Even though I know you’re still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011, when you snubbed Take Care, as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show but listen, that’s neither here nor there.”

Graham then added that he was going to let it go that night, as he honoured his friend “Nelly.”

In 2011, Canadian rapper Shad won the Rap Recording of the Year award for his third album TSOL over Graham’s debut album Thank Me Later, while his second album Take Care was also very popular.

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In the same year, Graham was nominated for Album of the Year for Thank Me Later, Artist of the Year, Juno Fan Choice, Songwriter of the Year, and Single of the Year for Find Your Love, but had not won any of them by the end of the award night.

Since then, Drake has not submitted any of his work to the Junos to be considered for nominations.

Graham ended his speech with one final praise for Furtado.

“And one thing Nelly knows, ‘you know my love is rare, you know my love is true’,” Graham sang, referencing Furtado’s hit single “I’m Like a Bird.”

“Enjoy your Hall of Fame status, it’s long overdue,” he added.

Online reaction

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Graham’s return to the Juno screen was not overlooked, with many fans praising the rapper.

“[I] wasn’t even watching. [I] loaded up Youtube, saw the stream at the top and said ‘WTF?! Drake is addressing the Junos?!’” one Youtube user said. “I thought it was a commendable tribute by him. He gassed up Nelly but didn’t pretend that he didn’t have his own beef with the Junos (which he admirably put aside to commemorate his friend).”

Another Youtube user said the speech was iconic, while another said both Graham and Furtado were Canadian legends.

“Shad punching air somewhere or laughing,” one Instagram user joked.

Some people did not agree with Graham’s call out, insinuating he was ungrateful.

“Goes to show, no matter how high you climb, you’ll still complain about the things you don’t have,” one Instagram user wrote.

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Another Instagram user said this was the rapper’s first and last appearance at the Junos.

“He won’t be invited back again,” they said.

Bowing off his speech, Graham confirmed his next studio album, Iceman, would be coming “soon.”