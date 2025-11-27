Eataly opens beneath Simons in Toronto’s Eaton Centre to big crowds and big excitement

What to know Eataly has officially opened a new two-level marketplace beneath Simons at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, creating a major new food-and-fashion hub on the mall’s north end.

The location features quick-service counters at street level and a full marketplace, wine shop, gelato bar, and two restaurants upstairs, including the 190-seat La Pizza & La Pasta.

The opening arrives ahead of the holidays with seasonal treats and 10 days of free tastings and demos, and early online reactions from Torontonians have been overwhelmingly positive.

Toronto just got a major slice of Italy in the heart of the downtown core. Eataly officially opened its newest location inside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre this week, drawing an immediate wave of excitement online from locals eager for fresh dining options.

The launch comes on the heels of another major arrival: Simons, the Quebec-based fashion retailer, which opened its second Toronto store in September.

The two-level Eataly sits directly beneath Simons, creating a new retail–food hub on the north end of the mall that’s already generating plenty of foot traffic.

A NEW ITALIAN HUB IN THE CITY’S BUSIEST MALL

The Eaton Centre location has been designed with a split personality:

Street level on Yonge Street: A lineup of quick-service counters for shoppers and commuters, including Il Gran Cafe, Roman-style pizza alla pala, pastries, and grab-and-go panini.



Second floor: The full Eataly experience, complete with a marketplace stocked with fresh and dry goods, a wine shop, gelato bar, holiday treats, and two restaurants.

Anchoring the space is La Pizza & La Pasta, a 190-seat restaurant featuring handmade pastas and Neapolitan pizza baked to order. Guests can also relax at La Piazza, a wine-and-cocktail bar modelled after an Italian piazza, or browse the pastry counter.

Timed just before the holiday rush, the opening includes a lineup of seasonal treats like panettoni, pandori, curated gift boxes, chocolates, making it a timely addition to the bustling mall.

To celebrate the launch, Eataly is hosting ten days of free tastings, culinary demos, and community programming that started on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Online reaction to the double opening: Simons above, Eataly below, has been positive.

“I hadn’t been to Eaton Centre in years, went for Simons and will be back again soon for Eataly. Eaton Centre is somewhere worth going to for the first time in decades,” a user on Reddit said.

“This is so BEAUTIFUL. The lighting is so warm, and I feel that this is unique for a city,” another user commented.

“Wahoo!! Finally more restaurants in Eaton Centre,” a user said.

“Nice addition to the mall. The restaurant is huge and I’m assuming they’re looking at it and the cafe as the main draws. Love the access from Yonge,” another user noted.