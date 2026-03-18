Facebook is offering creators money to post, here’s how Canadians can apply

What to know Meta has launched a three-month Creator Fast Track program aimed at helping creators grow and earn money on Facebook.

Eligible creators in Canada and the U.S. can earn between $137 and $4,120 per month based on their following on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

Participants must post at least 15 original reels per month to qualify for monthly payments, which are not tied to views or engagement.

Meta is launching a program designed to increase the reach and grant creators payment for posting content on Facebook, and Canadians will also be eligible to cash in.

On Wednesday, Meta announced its Creator Fast Track, a three-month program that promises to make it easier for established creators who are starting to post or increasing posts on Facebook to increase their reach and make money.

Creators who are part of the program will be granted increased reach on eligible reels to help them gain more followers, in addition to three months of payment for sharing the content on Facebook.

The payment will be granted in accordance with the creator’s following on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, including:

Approximately $137–$618 (USD $100–$450) per month for those with 20,000 to 99,999 followers in at least one of the partforms;

Approximately $1,373 (USD $1,000) per month for those with at least 100,000 followers;

Approximately $4,120 (USD $3,000) per month for those with over one million followers.

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Creators will also receive access to Facebook Content Monetization, where they will be eligible to keep making money from their content even after the program ends.

The announcement comes after the platform heard from creators that it can be challenging to build a following on Facebook compared to other platforms. The platform currently pays creators based on content performance, but says it’s looking to increase rewards for those who post original content that drive engagement.

How to receive the benefit?

Creators who wish to receive the benefit must first apply through their Facebook account.

To be eligible, they must:

Be at least 18 years old;

Be a resident in Canada or the U.S.

Have or create a Facebook account;

Have not posted a reel on Facebook within the last six months;

Provide social media handles to confirm the amount of followers they have.

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Those whose applications are accepted must post 15 eligible reels per month on Facebook to receive the payment. These videos must be uploaded within a 30-day period and throughout 10 separate days, be open for public view, and comply with the platform’s Content Monetization Terms.

The content must also be originally created by the post’s author and must not have already been posted on the platform, while the content could be new or previously created.

Creators who are part of the program will receive a monthly payment during three months. The payment is not dependent on the amount of views or interaction the content receives.

Facebook currently has an invite-only Facebook Content Monetization program, which rewards creators based on their content’s performance. Last year, the platform paid approximately $3 billion to creators through this program, which represents a 35 per cent increase from the previous year.