Fall forecast: Toronto to see above-seasonal temperatures in the coming weeks 

As the city bids farewell to summer, Environment Canada is predicting a warm start to the fall season, with above seasonal temperatures expected to impact Toronto and much of Northern and Southern Ontario in the coming weeks.

Meteorologists are predicting an extended period of warmth, with above-average temperatures lasting through the end of October. But they warn that we may not reach the same summertime highs experienced over the past week.

“So that doesn’t mean every day is going to be like what we’ve been seeing the past couple of days, with temperatures five to seven degrees above normal. But there will be a general trend of above seasonal temperatures for the next few weeks,” Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Now Toronto on Wednesday.

Flisfeder says the warmer temperatures are expected to remain consistent across Toronto and the rest of the province, while upward temperature trends are expected to be slightly more pronounced in northern parts of Ontario.

“The closer you get towards Hudson Bay, they will see temperatures more likely to be a few degrees above normal consistently, whereas Southern Ontario, the GTA, will be a tendency towards near normal as the weeks go on, but still above seasonal,” Flisfeder said.

The seasonal shift comes on the heels of a hot summer, during which Torontonians saw a number of record-high temperatures. Over the past week, the city and GTHA experienced warmer weather, with sunny conditions and temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 20s in the second week of September.

FORECAST FOR THE COMING DAYS

According to Environment Canada, people in Toronto can look forward to a daytime high of 27 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, with a high of 22 C on Friday and a mix of sun and cloud.

Over the weekend, Torontonians can expect temperatures to fluctuate. On Saturday, the high is expected to reach 19 C, with a mix of sun and cloud and an overnight low of 10 C. Then on Sunday, temperatures will climb to a daytime high of 24 C, with a mix of sun and cloud and a low of 15 C, accompanied by a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Looking ahead, the start to the week is expected to remain relatively warm and possibly wet, with a daytime high of 25 C, cloudy skies, and a 30 per cent chance of showers on Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to hover around 24 C, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Meanwhile, milder temperatures are expected to arrive later in the season, with more active and changeable conditions in November, which is typical for late fall, according to The Weather Network’s seasonal forecast for the months of September, October, and November.