Former Raptors star Pascal Siakam to launch second installment of his EdTech Engine in collaboration with TMU

What to know Pascal Siakam launches the second cohort of his EdTech Engine with TMU’s DMZ, advancing a new wave of education start-ups.

The program shifts its focus toward AI-driven learning and youth upskilling, preparing students for an increasingly technology-led workforce.

PS43-backed success stories like Cyber Legends and English Islands show growing demand for innovative AI education tools, as Siakam expands his global youth initiatives.

Former Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam stopped by Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to announce the second installment of the Siakam EdTech Engine in partnership with startup incubator DMZ.



Following the success of the first cohort, the NBA champion is excited to continue this intensive program with TMU’s DMZ, but is looking for start-ups that go beyond standard educational technology.

Siakam acknowledged that “technology is taking over,” and that young people will not be able to thrive in the ever-changing workforce without foundational exposure to artificial intelligence.

“As we move into a second cohort, and expand into AI and youth upskilling, our goal is simple: give young people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in a changing world. I’m grateful to DMZ and all our partners for helping bring that vision to life,” the three-time NBA All Star star said at the event.

Siakam’s charitable foundation, PS43, is dedicated to empowering youth through education and opportunity. Continuing his late father’s legacy, Siakam strives to enrich students’ learning all over the world, starting in the three places which he calls home.

Advertisement

“I think, like, just continuing to have an impact everywhere that I am, and every place that feels special to me, which right now is, you know, Indiana, [Toronto] and then, where I’m from, Cameroon.

Through PS43’s collaboration with DMZ he has been able to see aspirations become reality.

“We’re going to hear stories about how many kids [the start-ups] helped. And for me, that’s the main goal, because, at the end of the day, it’s all about helping and having something in education that’s gonna, again, help the whole next generation. I’m super excited about that opportunity…We have cohort two that’s coming up, so we’re hoping that, you know, that’s going to get even better.”

Siakam commends educators, like principal Lorraine Van Zon of Bishop Macdonell Catholic School, for their tenacious dedication to their students and championing start-ups such as Cyber Legends and English Islands, which were among the first to benefit from the engine.

“They’re creating something great, you know, for our kids, and to have the support of, you know, the board and in our school district, like, it’s super important and for us, we just want to continue to make a difference in 10 years.”

While he did not share the exact details, Siakam revealed to The Brandon Gonez Show that his foundation has more exciting projects in the works, especially in Indiana and Cameroon.

Advertisement

Fans can watch Siakam and the short-handed Indiana Pacers take on the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.