These Tim Hortons mugs can break when filled with hot liquid; Health Canada issues recall

Health Canada is recalling thousands of Tim Hortons colour-changing ceramic donut mugs due to a burn risk.

Sold in stores and online at Timshop.ca between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18, these white mugs have cartoon donut decals printed on the front and back with pink handles. These ceramic mugs come in five versions.

The mugs are being recalled as they have been found to crack or break when filled with hot liquid, which can cause burns to unsuspecting users. According to the Health Canada website, 28 incidents and one burn injury have been reported since March 10.

The Tim Horton’s newsroom issued a statement in late February recommending customers who bought the donut mugs to stop using them and return them for a full refund.

“While there have been no reports of injuries, a small number of guests have let us know that their Donut Mug developed a crack. Out of an abundance of caution, Tim Hortons has voluntarily removed these mugs from sale,” the statement reads.

“Tims guests who purchased a Donut Mug in restaurant between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18 are advised to return the mug to any Tims location for a full refund. Guests may make their return until April 22, 2026. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

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Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, recalled products cannot be given away, redistributed or sold.