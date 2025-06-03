Hot and smoky conditions in forecast for Toronto as wildfires burn in northern Ontario

Meteorologists are warning of hazy skies in Toronto this week as wildfires continue to blaze in northwestern Ontario, meanwhile hotter temperatures are expected to seep in this week.

Several wildfires in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and northwestern Ontario have caused smoke to drift into southern parts of the province this week.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Barbara Lapido, most of this smoke remains high in the atmosphere, known as a smoke aloft, instead of on the surface, but it’s no cause for immediate alarm for people in the area.

“It’s been seen on top of us, but it’s actually not affecting the air quality,” Lapido said in an interview with Now Toronto.

However, the fires have been impacting air quality in the northwest. As of Tuesday morning, multiple locations remain under an air quality warning including Red Lake, Sandy Lake, Summer Beaver and Ear Falls, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, areas like Thunder Bay and Fort Hope remain under special air quality statements.

Although southern Ontario has not been put under any warnings or statements, hot temperatures in the upper 20’s are incoming this week, with Wednesday expected to feel like the low 30’s due to the humidex.

Lapido says that this should not lead to any extreme heat warnings due the wildfire smoke that is lingering in the atmosphere.

“We’re expecting the temperatures to be around 27 C to 28 C, probably [won’t] break the mark of the 30s, because smoke aloft tends to mild temperatures,” Lapido said.

Lapido says that while the temperatures may still be warmer, Torontonians can expect cooler conditions as the weekend approaches with temperatures expected to be in the low 20s.

Despite being in the clear for now, Lapido says it is still too early to tell how severe this wildfire season may be, but says everyone should be best prepared for smoky conditions and any potential air quality warnings.

“The basic recommendation will be to try to limit the time outdoors, especially extraneous activities like sports or working out,” she said.

People who are elderly, pregnant and young children are more at risk during air quality statements and warnings, Lapido added.

“If you can keep the windows closed and recirculate the air inside, that would be ideal. Also, if you have an air purifier [or] air filter, that also will be a good idea,” she said.