How Toronto crews repaired over 7,000 potholes last week

What to know The City of Toronto filled 7,204 potholes during a 24-hour repair blitz launched Friday evening in response to increased reports.

Crews repaired potholes using asphalt, a process that typically takes about 20 minutes per location.

The blitz brought the total number of potholes repaired in 2026 to 82,205 since Jan. 1.

Officials say freeze-thaw cycles and heavy traffic increase pothole formation, with the city aiming to repair reported potholes within four days.

The City of Toronto was able to fill more than 7,000 potholes in the region following a 24 hour repair blitz.

On March 27 crews started working on potholes across the city with a more focused, expedited approach.

The holes are repaired by placing asphalt in the affected area and raking it to level it off. On the city’s website, they stated this job tends to take up to 20 minutes.

In a social media post, the city said the pothole blitz was planned because of an increase in reports recently.

‘We’ve been receiving higher volume pothole reports and appreciate residents identifying hotspots across Toronto,” the post read in part.

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During the blitz, 7,204 holes were filled bringing the total of potholes repaired since Jan. 1 to 82,205.

During March 2025, the city was able to fill 53,455 potholes in the month, 2,026 more than in March 2026. There’s been a steady trend in pothole repairs increasing year-over-year.

The number of potholes can increase due to temperature fluctuations.

“Toronto’s freeze thaw weather cycles, combined with the pressure of busy roads, increase the number of potholes on our streets,” the city wrote on their website. “Repairs are weather dependent and crews are out daily doing patrols and filling potholes as conditions allow.”

When a pothole is reported, the city said they are committed to fixing that damage within four days.

Anyone looking to report a pothole can do so through 311 or at toronto.ca/Potholes.