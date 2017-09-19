Invictus Games Toronto 2017: Five reasons why you should care

× Expand Invictus Toronto The Invictus Games, which are happening in Toronto, are more than just another adaptive sport competition.

People who believe the Royals are nothing more than entitled figureheads may change their minds after the Invictus Games this week. Toronto is hosting 550 adaptive athletes from 17 countries in 12 adaptive sports, including athletics, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting and more.

The Games were started by Prince Harry, who attended the U.S. military's Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and witnessed the transformative power sports had on the sick, wounded, injured and disabled service men and women. He decided to launch an annual international adaptive competition for the military from all allied countries. The first Invictus Games was held in London the very next year and now it's Canada's turn.

The Invictus Games are more than just another adaptive sport competition. For many, it's the first real opportunity to feel like themselves again on the long road back to an active and independent life. Toronto residents of all abilities should take this opportunity to check out the Games. Here are five reasons why; plus, events worth attending.

It puts families first

Unlike other adaptive sporting events, the Invictus Games give the public an inside look at the pride, sacrifice and struggle that comes with military service, while giving many athletes their first real return to active life after recovery. The structure of the games reflects that. Men and women all compete on the same team, and Toronto residents are hosting two family members for every competing athlete.

“This year we really wanted to recognize that it's often the family members who are taking on the vital, frontline role in assisting in these athletes' recovery and we wanted to honour how truly meaningful that is,” says Invictus Games CEO Michael Burns.

It’s a multi-faith celebration

The Royal Family has a long history with the Anglican Church, so on the eve of the games, Toronto’s St. James Cathedral is bringing together leaders from a variety of faiths including Judaism, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism and Christianity to spread a message of service, sacrifice, peace and harmony. This unique service is open to the public and features a performance from the Toronto Mass Choir and an honouring of Indigenous peoples.

September 19 from 7-9 pm at St. James Cathedral (65 Church)

There’s more than sports

Head to the Distillery District to witness the power of military-grade vehicles. One driver from each participating nation starts by testing the speed and precision of a Jaguar, followed by a second driver navigating an obstacle course in a Land Rover. Teams have two hours to complete the course, where not only speed but accuracy are taken into account. Communication, cohesion and teamwork all come into play.

September 23 from 11 am–3:30 pm at 373 Front East

It’s therapeutic

Just as the competition itself is therapy for many service men and women taking part, so too are the cultural events surrounding the games. Contact! Unload is an artistic collaboration between counsellors, artists and the military, allowing veterans to publicly reinterpret their struggles and experiences transitioning from active service to civilian life through visual art and theatrical performance. Six military veterans team with an actor and a musician for this innovative expression of resilience.

September 26 from 5-6:30 pm and September 27 from 7-8:30 pm at Moss Park Armoury (130 Queen East), September 28 from 7-8:30 pm at the Sheraton Centre Hotel (123 Queen West)

It’s life changing

Perhaps the biggest reason to attend the Invictus Games is the opportunity to witness a military veteran transition from their former lives to a new and greater potential for the first time.

Steve Daniel, a parachute instructor with the Royal Canadian Regiment, became partially paralyzed when he fractured a vertebrae on his 102nd freefall jump in 2006. Two years later, he represented Canada in competitive rowing at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing. That experience inspired him to pursue a medical degree and ultimately becoming a medical doctor. Daniel is competing at the Invictus Games this year.

“The Invictus Games in Toronto have the power to change all 550 athletes' lives,” he says. “All of us have said goodbye to the lives we once had after becoming ill or injured. Many of us have yet to greet our new potentials. That's what you'll be watching this week. Come cheer us on.”

The Invictus Games takes place September 23-30 at various venues across Toronto. See listings for details.

news@nowtoronto.com | @Broverman