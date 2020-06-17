Coronavirus updates: Trudeau to present economic update next month; Ontario extends emergency orders to June 30

× Expand Samuel Engelking The Beach Queen East cycling

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of June 15, there are 32,554 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

27,213 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,527 people have died.

As of June 15, there are 13,502 cases in Toronto, 11,195 recovered cases and 992 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

11:13 am Trudeau to present economic update next month

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that his government will provide a fiscal and economic update in the House of Commons on July 8.

The federal government cancelled plans to present a budget in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Trudeau has resisted opposition calls to detail the crisis' impact on the Canadian economy, arguing that the situation is too unpredictable to create a complete picture of the country's financial health.

The "snapshot" will give Canadians an idea of state of the economy, how our response to the pandemic compares with other countries and what we can expect in future, the PM said.

9:10 am Ontario extends emergency orders to June 30

The province has extended emergency orders to June 30. The orders, which include restrictions on social gatherings, were due to expire on June 19.

The government said all emergency orders will remain in place until the end of the month, but each one will be reviewed on an ongoing, case-by-case basis to determine if they can be adjusted or lifted.

Last week, the majority of the province moved into stage two of Ontario's reopening plan. Many businesses were able to reopen, including hair salons, restaurant patios and museums. Only three public health units – Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex – will remain in stage one.

Across the province, limitations on gatherings were eased from five to 10 people and visits to long-term care homes will resume by the end of the week with restrictions in place.

"Extending these emergency orders gives our frontline health care providers the necessary flexibility to rapidly respond to urgent needs and protect our most vulnerable," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. "Even though we're seeing decreasing infection rates with increased testing levels, we can't let our guard down just yet.

Ontario first declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 17. The legislation has since been renewed and allows the government to enact and enforce emergency orders.

9 am Canada has more than 99,000 cases of COVID-19

As of June 16, there are 99,467 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,213 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto