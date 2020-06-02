Coronavirus updates: Toronto asks province to collect race-based COVID-19 data; Ontario expected to extend state of emergency to June 30

× Expand Samuel Engelking Ferry Docks coronavirus

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of May 31, there are 28,263 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

22,153 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,276 people have died.

As of May 31, there are 11,338 cases in Toronto, 8,630 recovered cases and 828 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:30 am Ontario reports 446 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Provincial public health officials have confirmed 446 new COVID-19 cases – 1.6 per cent increase – bringing Ontario's total to 28,709.

The number of cases has steadily increased in recent days. There were 323 cases reported on Saturday, 326 on Sunday and 404 on Monday. Premier Doug Ford said yesterday that the spike in cases was largely due to migrant farm workers testing positive in Southwestern Ontario.

The number of resolved cases is 22,484 and another 17 people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,293 people in Ontario.

The number of patients in hospital is 801, with 125 in intensive care and 81 in intensive care on ventilators.

There were 15,244 tests completed – up from yesterday but just short of the daily 16,000 target – and another 10,622 cases are under investigation.

9:30 am Toronto asks province to collect race-based COVID-19 data

Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy has written a letter to the provincial government to "immediately" begin collecting and sharing COVID-19 data related to race, occupation and socio-economic status.

Physicians and public health experts have been calling on the province to do, but officials in Doug Ford's government have said, as Cressy's letter notes, Ontario's 34 public health units could collect the data on a voluntarily basis.

"This approach will not provide a complete picture of how COVID-19 is affecting Ontarians," Cressy writes.

Toronto Public Health has been analyzing preliminary data based on socio-economic status and race since late April.

"What we have learned is both disturbing and crucial for informing our understanding of this virus," Cressy writes. "Areas in Toronto with the highest percentages of people who are low income, racialized and recent immigrants have the highest case rates of COVID-19 (per 100,000 residents."

Last week, the city shared an interactive map that tracks COVID-19 cases in neighbourdhoos across the city. Cressy's letter notes that five neighbourhoods with the lowest number of cases have median household incomes that are "almost double" the household incomes in the neighbourhoods with the most cases.

"At the same time, the percentage of visible minorities in areas with the most cases is more than double that of neighbourhoods is more than double that of neighbourhoods with the fewest cases," he writes.

× On behalf of Toronto's Board of Health, I sent a letter to Ontario's Minister of Health requesting that the Province immediately begin the collection and sharing of COVID-19 data disaggregated by race, occupation, and other socio-economic indicators. pic.twitter.com/eLoivXtUqI — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) June 2, 2020

8:30 am Ontario expected to extend state of emergency to June 30

Doug Ford's government is going to ask the Ontario legislature to extend the state of emergency to June 30.

The emergency legislation, which gives the government power to create and enforce emergency orders, expires today and has been in effect since March 17.

"We need the ability to go out there and make quick decisions absolutely immediately," Ford told reporters during a Queen's Park press conference on Monday.

"That will hopefully get us over the hump per se – that's another four weeks and we just want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. We want to get the economy going and we need that tool to make that happen.

"It all depends on the situation we're facing," he added. "If we're seeing that everything is moving in the right direction, numbers are moving down then we don't need to [extend it again]. If we see the movement hasn't happened then the option's on the table."

8:30 am Canada has more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 91,705 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,326 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto