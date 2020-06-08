Coronavirus updates: Ford to announce stage 2 reopening details; Ontario reports lowest increase in new cases since March

× Expand Samuel Engelking Hooked coronavirus mask

Case summary

As of June 7, there are 30,860 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

24,492 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,450 people have died.

As of June 6, there are 12,538 cases in Toronto, 9,623 recovered cases and 928 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:46 am Ontario reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported 243 new COVID-19 cases – a 0.8 per cent increase since the previous day. That's the lowest single-day increase since March.

Today's number also marks a significant drop after un-reported test results causes the new case numbers to spike above 400 over the weekend.

Ontario's total cases is now 30,860. Of those cases, 24,492 are now considered resolved, an increase of 240 since yesterday.

Another 24 people have died. In all, the virus has killed 2,450 people in Ontario.

There are 603 patients in hospital, with 118 in intensive care and 81 in intensive care on ventilators.

The number of tests completed since yesterday is 15,357 – below the government's 16,000 per day target. Another 4,811 cases are under investigation.

10:30 am Doug Ford to announce details of stage 2 reopening

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce details of the second stage of Ontario's reopening plan this afternoon. Ford is due to speak at a Queen's Park news conference at 1 pm.

The premier has said the second stage would not begin immediately. The government has extended emergency orders through June 19 and the stage of emergency to June 30.

Last week, the premier said he would also provide details of how child-care would reopen.

In anticipation of the second stage, the city of Toronto has launched a program to allow restaurants and bars to expand patio space and release health and safety guidelines for the reopening of restaurants.

10:30 am Canada has more than 95,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 95,699 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,800 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

