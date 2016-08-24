Reader Love and Hate: Aga Khan replaced modernist landmark

Aga Khan replaced modernist landmark

I really enjoyed your cover story on Hidden Toronto (NOW, August 18-24). It’s great that NOW continues to highlight heritage.

A couple of points. The original Canadian Bank of Commerce building, known now as Commerce Court North, completed in 1931, and its neighbour Commerce Court West, completed in 1973, are both stunning structures. The former was designed by one of the great Canadian architecture firms, Darling and Pearson, along with their American counterparts, York and Sawyer. Commerce Court West was designed by famous modernist architect I.M. Pei. It’s a beautiful marriage.

The Aga Khan Park and Museum are a wonderful addition to the city’s museum-scape, and as NOW notes, celebrating Islamic art and culture in this nutty xenophobic atmosphere is really important.

But saying this, the Aga Khan Museum displaced a gorgeous modernist building, the Bata Shoe headquarters, designed by John Parkin, one of Canada’s legendary architects.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Terracotta house has romantic history

I was delighted to see the terracotta house at 20 Jerome in your Hidden Toronto feature. This house was built by my paternal great-grandfather, John Shelley Turner. He was born in Hartfield, England, in 1844 and died in Toronto in 1930. It has been suggested that there was some family connection to Percy Bysshe Shelley, but it has never been confirmed.

Ted Turner, Toronto

Hidden joys

Hidden Toronto is a joy to read, and reread. It’s one of the best issues I’ve ever seen! Thanks very much.

Ewa Jarmicka, Toronto

Alexander Muir or less

Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens was not originally “across the street.” It was further south, between Davisville and St. Clair, opposite Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The portal where the subway goes underground south of Davisville Station is called Muir Portal because of the park that used to be there.

Steve Munro, From nowtoronto.com

Vexing vegan claims

Letter-writer Chris Michael Burns’s claim that NOW’s choice of a thin, attractive white woman for the Vegetarian Issue cover is elitist (NOW, August 18-24) left me dumbfounded as a person of colour and a vegan for more than 25 years. If Burns is so concerned about the heavier-set, lower-income people of Toronto who long to go vegetarian, he’ll be relieved that the upcoming Vegetarian Food Festival produced by the all-inclusive Toronto Vegetarian Association at Harbourfront Sep-tem-ber 9 to 11 (veg-food-fest.com) is free for all who want to adopt a healthier eating lifestyle. To paraphrase Freud, sometimes a picture is just a picture.

Julian Bynoe, Toronto

Animal rights witch hunt

How does charging Anita Krajnc with mischief for giving water to pigs protect the greater public good (NOW, August 11-17)? Her arrest is a total witch hunt underwritten by Big Ag. If we can live healthy lives without killing animals, why wouldn’t we? Most choose to look away from the reality of slaughterhouses. The animal liberation movement is afoot, however, so to those who choose compassion over carnage, full steam ahead.

Toby Glanville, Toronto

Move along. No sexual assault to see here.

Re: How Canadian Universities Are Failing Sexual Assault Survivors (NOW, August 11-17). It’s shocking that there’s so much push-back against these young women who are saying universities need to do better. Universities are doing a fine job looking after their public relations and a lousy job looking after their students. The attitude seems to be “Sure, a few people get raped. Terrible, isn’t it?” Unfortunately, women who come forward are collateral damage. Let’s silence them, and move along.

Maureen Carrigan, From nowtoronto.com

Media’s Trump fixation is misguided

The media’s obsession with Donald Trump reveals a staggering level of cognitive dissonance (NOW, July 28-August 3).

While many wring their hands over a possible Trump presidency, when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state in the Obama administration she actively encouraged or participated in the military coup in Honduras, the invasion and destruction of Libya and the arming of rebels in Syria. She also facilitated the sale of weaponry to suspect regimes abroad on behalf of the military-industrial complex. Trump is an obnoxious xenophobic blowhard, but Clinton’s hands are the ones with blood on them.

David Maharaj, Etobicoke

Send this story to PM

I was thrilled to read Peter Rosenthal’s call to the Canadian government to put the interests of the Canadian public first by ending its dangerous support of American military adventurism (NOW, August 4-10). Readers should forward this article to Justin Trudeau and Liberal MPs!

Karin Brothers, Toronto