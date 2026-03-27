Major TTC closures and GO train shutdowns to affect weekend commuters

What to know TTC Line 2 will see split weekend closures, with shuttle buses replacing subway service between Kipling–Jane on Saturday and Jane–Ossington on Sunday

Several stations will be closed during Sunday’s shutdown, while others remain open for PRESTO services and surface connections

GO Transit’s Kitchener line will be suspended between Bramalea and Union Station, with replacement buses running all weekend

Lakeshore East service will be reduced to hourly trains, while Stouffville Line riders will face modified service and transfers at Scarborough GO due to track work

Commuters are advised to plan ahead this weekend as major service disruptions will affect portions of the TTC’s Line 2 and GO Transit’s Kitchener line.

The TTC says subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations will be suspended on Saturday, March 28, due to scheduled track work. Shuttle buses will replace subway service along this stretch.

At Royal York Station, the Grenview Boulevard entrance will be closed during this time.

All stations will remain open for customers to purchase or load PRESTO cards and tickets, and to connect to surface routes. Regular subway service between Kipling and Jane is expected to resume Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

However, a second closure will impact another section of the western portion of Line 2 on Sunday. Service between Jane and Ossington stations will be replaced by shuttle buses due to planned signal work.

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During this shutdown, Runnymede, High Park, Lansdowne, and Dufferin stations will be closed. All other stations will remain open for PRESTO services and surface route connections.

The TTC says full service will resume by 6:00 a.m. Monday, in time for the weekday commute.

Meanwhile, GO Transit riders on the Kitchener line will also face disruptions. Train service between Bramalea GO and Union Station will be suspended from Saturday until the end of service Sunday to accommodate critical track work.

Replacement buses will run from Bramalea GO to Highway 407 Bus Terminal, where passengers can connect to TTC Line 1 for service to Union Station.

There will be no GO train service at Bloor, Mount Dennis, Weston, or Etobicoke North GO stations during the closure. Riders traveling to or from these stations are encouraged to use TTC services. Regular GO bus routes will continue to serve Malton GO.

Metrolinx says the work is part of ongoing efforts to expand the Kitchener line and enable two-way, all-day service. Crews will be carrying out track diversions at the future sites of St. Clair-Old Weston Station and Woodbine GO throughout the weekend.

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Lakeshore East GO commuters will also see reduced service, with trains running hourly from Saturday until the end of service Sunday.

Meanwhile, Stouffville Line service will be temporarily modified throughout the weekend to accommodate critical track work.

Metrolinx says GO trains will operate between Old Elm and Scarborough GO stations. Customers travelling toward Union Station will need to transfer to hourly Lakeshore East service at Scarborough GO.

