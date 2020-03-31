Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 260 new COVID-19 cases; Ford expected to detail home schooling plans

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus 2020 streetcar march 24 Two streetcar passengers wear masks on March 24, 2020.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on March 30, there are 1,966 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

534 cases have been resolved in the province and 33 people have died.

As of 1 p m on March 30, there are 591 confirmed cases in Toronto, six people have died and 30 people have recovered.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

11:38 am Canada working with private companies to supply medical equipment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada has signed supply contracts with three companies to manufacture surgical masks, respirators and test kits and is spending $2 billion to procure more needed medical supplies.

He added that the federal government has signed letters of intent with five other companies to boost supplies of personal protective equipment. Trudeau has asked the private sector to help remedy the shortage in supplies and today he said nearly 3,000 have stepped up.

"By mobilizing industry we can produce the goods that are needed by our health care professionals right here in Canada in order to protect their health, to protect other patients and to stop the spread of the virus," he said.

11:23 am Ryerson postpones spring convocations to fall

Ryerson University has postponed all spring convocation ceremonies to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Students who have applied to graduate, and who have completed their program requirements successfully, will still graduate and be awarded their degree or certificate," president Mohamed Lachemi said in a statement.

"While we cannot hold our traditional spring events, Ryerson is actively exploring options for a virtual or alternative celebration in June," he added. "Once plans for the fall convocation ceremonies are finalized in the coming months, the university will reach out to invite spring graduates to participate in the fall ceremonies."

10:53 am Ontario reports 260 new cases of COVID-19

Public health officials in Ontario reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 1,966. That's a 15.2 per cent increase over yesterday.

The data is accurate as of 4 pm on March 30 as per the province's new reporting method. In all, 534 cases have been resolved and 33 people have died. A total of 51,629 have been tested and 4,280 cases are awaiting test results.

9:10 am Downtown hospital staff most in need of emergency child care: city

The city has opened four emergency child-care that will operate a 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The centres are for frontline workers with no other child-care options and will provide care for 30 children at a time.

In a statement, the city said approximately 487 families, representing more than 705 children, have applied for spaces. Around 64 per cent of the applications are from health care workers and about 36 per cent of applicants are essential city employees.

More than 100 children have been placed and will start attending the centres today.

"The greatest demand for emergency child care has been in the downtown core to meet the needs of hospital staff," the city said in a statement. "The city is monitoring demand and will work with the province to obtain approval to open more locations if needed."

The spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis. If the centres reach capacity, the city will prioritize frontline health care workers and first responders.

9:02 am TTC asks riders to travel after 7:30 am

The TTC says buses are experiencing crowding before 7 am on weekdays. To encourage social distancing, the public transit agency is asking riders to delay their commute if possible.

"Unless your trip is for work or a scheduled medical appointment, please consider travelling after 7:30 am and practice physical distancing at bus stops," the TTC said in a statement.

8:40 am Toronto District School Board preparing to shift classes online

The Toronto District School Board is exploring ways for teacher-led learning to continue on April 6. In video messages to teachers, parents and guardians posted on Twitter last night, director of education John Molloy said the board is finding ways to ensure all students have equitable access to the internet.

"We are working very hard to provide all students with access to technology and the internet so that we can provide opportunities for all students in this very challenging time," Molloy said in a video posted on Twitter. "We trust that by April 6 we will have clarity in terms of the direction going forward."

Premier Doug Ford and education minister Stephen Lecce are expected to detail home-schooling plans this afternoon. Lecce and minister of colleges and universities Ross Romano will join Ford at his daily press conference today at 1 pm.

On Monday, the province renewed the state of emergency declaration for another two weeks.

× I would like to thank our TDSB parents/guardians for their ongoing patience as we continue to move forward with restoring learning. We will do everything we can to support your children & appreciate your efforts as we work together to provide learning opportunities for students. pic.twitter.com/fZ9zSMzUnc — John Malloy (@malloy_john) March 30, 2020

@nowtoronto