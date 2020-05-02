Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths; Toronto to fast-track summer construction projects

× Expand Coronavirus Nick Lachance

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of April 30, there are 16,187 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

10,205 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,082 people have died.

As of May 1, there are 5,687 cases in Toronto and 369 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:30 am Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths

Ontario's new confirmed COVID-19 cases has gone up by 511 – or 3.1 per cent – since the previous day's report, bringing the provincial total to 17,119.

The number of people who have died has gone up by 55 to 1,176 – an increase of 6.9 per cent since yesterday. Of those deaths, 37 were residents or patients of long-term care homes.

There are now 205 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes, an increase of seven from the previous report.

There are 11,390 resolved cases – around two-thirds of overall cases – and 977 people are in hospital, with 221 in intensive care and 154 in intensive care on ventilators.

In terms of testing, there were 16,305 tests carried out since the previous day and 12,829 cases are under investigation.

9:30 am Toronto fast tracks summer road construction while streets are quiet

With traffic volumes down 45 to 66 per cent due to the pandemic, the city is fast-tracking summer construction to get as many road repair and summer maintenance projects done while the streets are quiet.

During April, staff fixed more than 12,000 potholes and the pothole blitzes will continue this today, with 48 crews and 146 people repairing potholes across Toronto.

During a news conference on Friday, Mayor John Tory said the city is taking "a bold and aggressive approach" to road construction. Projects to repair roads, replace water mains and TTC tracks at Bathurst and Front, Church and Richmond, the Don Mills Bridge and Bathurst and Queen West are among those to be accelerated.

In all, there will be construction on more than 550 streets, including resurfacing 147 local roads, and upgrading sewers on more than 100 streets to protect basements from flooding.

The city will also make streets more pedestrian-and- cyclist-friendly by fast-tracking 10-year capital plans for vision zero and cycling infrastructure that will make it easier to practice physical distancing.

"Our streets are going to look different in the post-COVID world," Tory said.

9 am Canada has over 55,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 55,061 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 3,391 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto