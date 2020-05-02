Coronavirus: Toronto opens portable public washrooms and shower stations

× Expand Sucharas Wongpeth / iStock / Getty Images Plus hand washing

Finding a public washroom in Toronto is a challenge in the best of times. But with community and drop-in spaces – not to mention restaurants and coffee shops – closed due to coronavirus, there are even less places to use the toilet or wash your hands.

This is particular problem for people experiencing homelessness. This week, the city opened Sanitation and Washroom Service locations for people in need of access to showers, toilets and drinking water during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to practice proper hygiene is vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Toronto board of health chair Joe Cressy said in a tweet. “But, due to the closure of community and drop-in spaces, some of our most vulnerable, including those experiencing homelessness, now have limited access to washrooms and hand-washing facilities.”

The 14 locations included re-opened public facilities for washrooms and showers.

There are eight portable washrooms and hand-washing stations that will be cleaned and restocked twice per day. Here are the locations:

Alexandra Park, 275 Bathurst

Jimmie Simpson Park, 872 Queen East

Regent Park, 600 Dundas East

Outside Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne

Moss Park, 150 Sherbourne

Sunnyside Park, 755 Lake Shore West

Little Norway Park, 689 Queen's Quay West

Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas East

There are also six locations specifically for people experiencing homelessness that also have showers. Here are the locations:

Harrison Pool, 15 Stephanie

Wallace Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin

Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter

Centennial Park Arena (Etobicoke), 156 Centennial Park

Commander Arena (Scarborough), 140 Commander

Malvern Community Centre Arena (Scarborough), 30 Sewells

City staff are on-site at each location to ensure physical distancing protocols and infection prevention and control measures are being followed, Cressy said.

@KevinRitchie