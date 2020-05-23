Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 412 new COVID-19 cases as province's total surpasses 25,000

× Expand Samuel Engelking The Beach Queen East coronavirus

Case summary

As of May 22, there are 25,040, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

19,146 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,048 people have died.

As of May 21, there are 9,357 cases in Toronto, 6,998 cases are resolved and 732 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:59 am Air Canada announces shortened summer schedule

Canada's largest airline will fly to less than half of last year's destinations this summer. After announcing mandatory temperature checks for passengers and other safety measures, Air Canada has unveiled its summer schedule of 100 domestic, U.S. and international destinations.

Aircraft are currently flying to New York-LaGuardia, Washington-Dulles, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Chicago. The company is considering expanding U.S. air service on June 22 if demand increases and if it can obtain regulatory changes.

Air Canada will fly from Toronto to Frankfurt, London, Zurich, Tokyo, and Tel Aviv. Flights from Montreal will head to Frankfurt, London, Paris and Brussels and from Vancouver to London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul.

10:40 am Ontario reports 412 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the province have increased above 400 for the fourth straight day. Public health officials reported 412 new cases since the previous day, bringing Ontario's total cases to 25,040.

The gradual increase in cases as comes as Ontario begins stage one of reopening, which saw retail stores reopen. Yesterday, Toronto's medical officer of health said city health officials believe this week's continuous increases in new cases are due to gatherings on Mother's Day.

Premier Doug Ford's government is under pressure to increase testing capacity, which again fell short of his stated target of 16,000 tests per day. Since yesterday, 11,028 tests were completed in Ontario and another 5,871 cases are under investigation.

Ford said this week he would roll back the reopening plans if Ontario's metrics did not improve. He also plans to expand testing criteria to asymptomatic people, but has not announced details of that plan yet.

Another 27 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,048. Of those deaths, 1,282 were residents of long-term care homes.

The number of resolved cases continues to hold steady just over the 76 per cent mark, with 19,146 people now classified as recovered.

10 am Canada has more than 82,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 82,480 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,250 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

