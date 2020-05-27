Coronavirus updates: Ontario extends emergency orders to June 9

× Expand Samuel Engelking The Beach Queen East enforcement coronavirus

As of May 25, there are 26,191 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

19,958 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,123 people have died.

As of May 25, there are 10,373 cases in Toronto, 7,627 recovered cases and 768 people have died.

8:45 am Ontario extends emergency orders until June 9

The province has extended emergency orders for at least another week until June 9.

The orders include the closure of outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment and public pools, and allowing bars and restaurants to open only takeout and delivery.

Social gatherings of more than five people who do not live in the same household continue to restricted. The orders also allow for the redeployment of staff in long-term care homes and congregate settings like shelters and retirement homes.

"We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. "To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practise physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly. If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested."

The state of emergency that allows the government create and enforce emergency orders is set to expire on June 2.

8:45 am Canada has more than 86,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 86.647 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,639 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

