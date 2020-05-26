Coronavirus updates: City staff to paint social distancing circles in Trinity Bellwoods Park

× Expand Samuel Engelking Coronavirus store open sign physical distancing

Case summary

As of May 24, there are 25,904 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

19,698 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,102 people have died.

As of May 24, there are 10,212 cases in Toronto, 7,509 recovered cases and 761 people have died.

9 am City staff to paint social distancing circles in Trinity Bellwoods Park

City staff will pilot a “social distancing circles” program in Trinity Bellwoods Park to enforce physical distancing requirements and prevent scenes overcrowding.

"To assist residents with physical distancing, the City is exploring the use of circles painted on the grass, as has been successful in other jurisdictions," the city said in a news release on Monday. "This will be piloted in Trinity Bellwoods Park, and staff will evaluate the effectiveness of this measure and may expand it to other destinations and high-traffic parks."

At a press conference on Monday, Mayor John Tory also confirmed the city is considering painting large white circles on grass similar to the ones seen in San Francisco's Dolores Park and Brooklyn's Domino Park.

Tory said city staff are preparing a report on a number of considerations, including enforcement, to ensure people are physical distancing in public spaces such as parks. He's asked for the report to be completed before the weekend so any recommendations can be implemented immediately. Read more here.

9 am Canada has more than 85,000cases of COVID-19

There are 85,711 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,545 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

