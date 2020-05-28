Coronavirus updates: Dentists, massage therapists, physiotherapists to resume work; Ontario reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses testing goal

× Expand Samuel Engelking The Roasted Nut face mask

Case summary

As of May 27, there are 26,866 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

20,673 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,189 people have died.

As of May 26, there are 10,525 cases in Toronto, 7,814 recovered cases and 780 people have died.

2:10 pm 19 long-term care homes in Ontario considered “code red”

There are 19 nursing homes in the province considered “code red,” long-term care minister Merrilee Fullerton said today. Those homes are struggling to contain outbreaks and will be inspected over the next three weeks.

When asked for the names of the homes, Fullerton did not answer.

She added that teams of provincial inspectors are now in all five care homes named in a Canadian Armed Forces report into cases of alleged neglect. All residents and staff in long-term care homes have been tested, she said, and a second round of testing is underway.

The province also released some stats on the efforts to curb COVID-19 spread in the long-term care sector:

Since May 1, the number of low-risk “green” homes increased from 356 to 547 – or 87.4 per cent of all long-term care homes.

Since May 1, the number of high-risk red homes went down from 35 to 19, a 54.3 per cent improvement.

As of May 27, 37 hospitals had deployed teams into 59 “yellow” homes and the 19 “red” homes.

Number of COVID-19 positive tests in long-term care homes has dropped from 12.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent

As of May 28, 129 out of 626 long-term care homes have active outbreaks, down from a peak of 190 on May 18.

164 outbreaks have been resolved.

1:47 pm Ontario extends mandate for expert panel on long-term care sector

Premier Doug Ford said today that the province is extending the mandate of the Incident Management System Long-Term Care Table. The group is composed of health-care professionals tasked with making immediate decisions around staffing, infection management and resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

1:33 pm Dentists, massage therapists, physiotherapists to resume work

Dentists, chiropractors, massage therapists, optometrists and physiotherapists will soon be back to work.

The province has lifted restrictions on more than two dozen health professions as of May 27 under guidance from the chief medical officer of health once safety guidelines are in place.

“It's important to note that this does not mean that all health services will be available on May 27,” a rep for the Ministry of Health said in a statement. “Rather, health regulatory colleges are now in the process of developing guidance to ensure high-quality and safe clinical care that must be met before services can resume.”

The colleges will also provide guidance on which services should continue to be provided virtually.

On March 19, the province ordered non-essential and elective services to stop or be reduced to a minimum as part of measures to preserve health-system capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The full list of regulated health professions that can resume once guidelines are in place is below:

10:45 am Ontario reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported 383 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Ontario's total to 26,866. That's an increase over the past two days, which saw reported new infections fall below 300.

The province has also surpassed its testing target, with 17,615 tests completed since yesterday. Another 11,868 cases are under investigation. Doug Ford's government has aimed to complete 16,000 tests per day but has fallen short of that goal since May 17.

Nearly 77 per cent of Ontario's cases – or 20,673 – are now considered resolved.

Another 34 people have died. The virus has now killed 2,189 people in the province.

9:30 am Canada has more than 87,519 cases of COVID-19

There are 87,519 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,765 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

