Coronavirus updates: Ontario lowers liquor prices for bars and restaurants; Province extends emergency orders to May 19

Case summary

As of May 4, there are 18,310 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

12,779 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,361 people have died.

There are 6,448 cases in Toronto and 469 people have died.

10:05 am Ontario lowers liquor prices for bars and restaurants

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has temporarily lowered the minimum price that bars and restaurants can charge for whiskey, gin, run and other spirits, effective immediately.

The move comes after the province allowed bars and restaurants to sell alcohol as part of takeout and delivery food orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of spirits is going from $2 per 29 mL to $1.34 per 29 ML. The measure will be revoked on January 1, 2021.

9:05 am Luminto Festival to move online for three days in June

After cancelling due to coronavirus, organizers of multi-disciplinary arts festival Luminto will now shift online for three days. The virtual version of the festival will take place June 11-13, with events streaming on Luminato's website and social media channels.

Programming will include live and pre-recorded performances, conversations, panels, DJ sets and participatory programming, as well as key works from past Luminato Festivals.

The event is free event and takes place from 7pm on Thursday (June 11) until late Saturday night (June 13). Family programming begins at 10am on Saturday. Program details will be announced soon.

9 am Ontario extends emergency orders to May 19

The province is extending all emergency orders to May 19 to curb the spread of COVID-19, Doug Ford's government announced on Wednesday. The extension means the orders will be in effect until after the Victoria Day long weekend.

The orders, enacted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, include the closure of non-essential businesses and workplaces and banning public gatherings of more than five people.

Ford announced the state of emergency on March 17 and extended it to May 12. The act allows the government to establish and enforce emergency orders.

The government also announced that families, farms and small businesses will be billed off-peak electricity prices until May 31.

"Although we are making progress in our fight against this COVID-19 outbreak, we are not out of the woods yet. The extension of this electricity rate relief will leave more money in people's pockets until businesses can start to reopen and people can get back to work," Ford said in a statement.

9 am Canada has over 62,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 62,046 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 4,043 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

