‘Her legacy lives on,’ Michelin-awarded Vietnamese restaurant owner dies ahead of Toronto location launch

A beloved Michelin-awarded Vietnamese restaurant owner has died moments after arriving at Toronto’s Pearson Airport and less than a month ahead of opening a downtown location.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh, internationally known as The Lunch Lady, tragically suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after arriving at the airport yesterday morning and couldn’t be resuscitated despite efforts.

The beloved chef became well-known by international foodies after her acclaimed street food stall, originally located in the Vietnamese popular destination Saigon St., was featured in Emmy Award-winning series No Reservations, led by celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain.

The critic is also responsible for Thanh’s affectionate nickname, The Lunch Lady, after he called her that during the series.

Her appearance on the show reached Vietnamese-Canadian entrepreneur Michael Tran, who brought her food to his own family’s restaurant space in Vancouver, B.C. for an authentic Vietnamese dining experience, becoming its co-owner and creative director.

The location now holds three consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand awards, which features “best value for money restaurants” since 1997.

The Launch Lady was coming to Toronto after announcing a new restaurant location at 93 Ossington Ave.

The grand-opening, which was set to happen on June 3, would feature authentic Vietnamese cuisine, vibrant live music, and a special meet & greet session with the one and only Lunch Lady.

In a statement on Tuesday, her team announced that the launch will be postponed until a different date, set to be announced later. The Vancouver restaurant will also be closed on Wednesday as staff mourn the loss.

“To the world, she was The Lunch Lady. But to me, she was my aunt, my mentor, and someone I loved like family,” Tran said in a statement.

“Her impact went far beyond food. She taught us to lead with care, to cook with soul, and to stay grounded in where we come from. We’ll carry her legacy forward with honour, with gratitude, and with the same heart she brought to every bowl,” he added.

Her team will also be organizing vigils in her honour in both Vancouver and Toronto, which will be announced at a later time.

Fans of the restaurant and other community members were saddened by the tragic news, and are sending condolences to The Lunch Lady’s loved ones online.

“Rest In Paradise Co Thanh. I will always remember our times meeting each other with my family in Vietnam. Big love to her family and everyone that knew her. This is so sad,” one Instagram user said.

“What an incredible loss to this community! Her legacy will live on forever❤️,” another user added.

“I went to her food stall back in March. I’m a Toronto native who has been eagerly waiting for the Toronto location to open. This is tragic. Deepest condolences to her family,” a different user chimed in.