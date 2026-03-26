‘Stay out ICE,’ Mayor Olivia Chow releases new video message to ICE ahead of FIFA World Cup

What to know Olivia Chow says ICE “has no place” in Toronto and reiterated the stance in a new social media video ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Toronto city council voted 21–4 to oppose any involvement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city, including during the tournament.

The motion directs city staff to avoid supporting ICE and calls on federal and provincial officials to reject any deployment.

Toronto is set to host six World Cup matches at BMO Field between June 12 and July 2, as the city prepares to welcome thousands of visitors.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is doubling down on her stance that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is not welcome in Toronto during the FIFA World Cup, declared in a recent video posted to her Instagram account.

On Thursday afternoon, the mayor released a video that affirmed her position on the matter loud and clear.

“ICE has no place in this city,” Chow said.

The mayor went on to add that thousands of families and soccer fans will be funnelling into Toronto this summer, and she assured that everyone has a place in the city.

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“Everyone is welcome, so stay out ICE,” she said. “We do not need you here.”

‘Stay out ICE,’ Toronto pushes back on ICE ahead of FIFA 2026Chow’s comments come as a motion to oppose ICE’s involvement at the FIFA World Cup was carried in a council meeting on Thursday. The motion, seconded by Councillor Paul Ainslie, was voted 21-4, and included the following recommendations:

City Council express its opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involvement in Toronto, including during the FIFA World Cup 2026 games; City Council direct the City Manager to instruct City Staff to avoid actions supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly during the 2026 World Cup; City Council request the Federal Minister of Public Safety and Minister of Foreign Affairs to reject any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deployment in Toronto; City Council request the Ontario Solicitor General to oppose any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involvement in Toronto, particularly during the FIFA 2026 World Cup; City Council forward its decision to the Toronto Police Service Board.

The criminal investigative arm of ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), operates in the five Canadian ICE offices to prevent crimes like human and drug trafficking, weapons smuggling and financial fraud. The locations include Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and right here in Toronto, where the office is at 360 University Ave.

Prior to the motion being voted on by council, Chow expressed her distrust for the agency.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has demonstrated through their actions in Minnesota and across the U.S. that they bring fear and disorder, not safety and security,” Chow recently said.

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Under Chow’s Instagram post, commenters applauded her support for inclusivity. Amongst the seas of clapping emojis, people praised her for reinforcing safety in the city.



“Yes mayor Chow. No hate in Toronto,” one said.

“Thank you for keeping Toronto safe,” another said.

Toronto will host six World Cup games, between June 12 and July 2, all at Toronto Stadium, also known as BMO Field.